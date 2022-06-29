ACROSS
1 Motionless
6 Gores
11 Lots and lots
16 "A Boy __ Sue"
21 Carved gem
22 FORTRAN contemporary
23 "J. Alfred Prufrock" poet
24 Fiber plant
25 Noted violin maker
26 Out of practice
27 Male singer
28 A nut
29 Chair part
30 Commotion
32 Mister, in Munich
34 Feed, as a fire
36 Reply (Abbr.)
37 Plummet
39 All (Prefix)
41 Navigation hazard
43 Schuss
44 Trick
45 Uncontrolled
48 Soft mineral
50 River in the Czech Republic
52 Band
55 Ignoble
57 __ at windmills
59 Rented
63 Very small amount
64 Kind of wheel
66 Sad tale
68 Midway attraction
69 Jargon
70 Oleo container
72 Bowl over
73 Nest-egg investment (Abbr.)
74 Boxing great
75 Diplomat's forte
76 Go slowly
78 Isle of __
79 Ship with two masts
80 Easy to influence
82 __ bono
83 "Lorna __"
85 Sticky fruits
86 Bud
87 Pod veggie
88 Astern
89 Diamond __
90 Bring down
93 Posh
95 Calendar abbr.
96 Sailing ship part
100 Black gem
101 Van Eyck or Vermeer
102 Soil
104 Part of the eye
105 Mauna __
106 By way of
107 Co-op cousin
109 Came upon
110 Before too long, poetically
111 Skin
112 Zeal
115 Clandestine
117 Put the ball in play
118 Comeback
119 Military action
121 Sloping way
122 Issue
123 Building additions
125 Check
127 Take back
129 Curved paths
132 Dawn goddess
134 Loch __
136 Name in fashion
137 Canine cry
141 Mal de __
142 Infer
144 London gallery
146 Youngsters
148 Something sticky
149 Blossom
151 Luxury car Rolls- __
153 Book for photos
155 Son of King Priam
157 Porch
158 Goof
159 __ __ Janeiro
160 __ citato
161 Put forth effort
162 Ownership documents
163 Candle
164 Lugged
DOWN
1 Burn with steam
2 More docile
3 Insect stage
4 Rent
5 Lane of "Superman"
6 Be frugal
7 Series of games
8 Stomach muscles, for short
9 The two together
10 Foxier
11 Move back
12 Cakes and __
13 Gear for snorkelers
14 Traffic sounds
15 Touch lovingly
16 Nucha
17 Time
18 "Las Vegas of the East"
19 Mary Ann __ (George Eliot)
20 Thick
31 Big book
33 Soak flax
35 Wet blanket
38 Cost
40 Sluggish
42 Dart
44 Bring up
46 Simian creature
47 Seaman
49 Musical symbol
51 Lager
52 Thong
53 Quavering sound
54 Wheel spokes
56 An explosive
58 Ability
60 Go around
61 Not of this world
62 Goes slowly
64 Confront
65 Take legal action
67 Actor's part
69 Birdsong
71 Patch in a garden
75 Ski lift (Hyph.)
76 Mania
77 Cook a certain way
79 Soothing substance
81 Summit
82 Favorite one
84 Frequently, poetically
85 Goes down
87 Greek lyric poet
89 Cut of beef
90 Paramour
91 Cat- __ __ -tails
92 Lawman __ Earp
93 Indian queen
94 A root vegetable
95 Freshwater mammal
96 Run
97 Watchful
98 Unriddle
99 Spud
101 Pushed and shoved
103 Legal matter
104 Lack of skill
107 Ringlet
108 Glacial ridges
110 Having weapons
111 Minor
113 Farm implements
114 Bearing
116 Balloon basket
117 Anatomical pouch
120 Calorie counters
122 Store
124 Went bad
126 CIA cousin
128 Tenant of a kind
129 Walk
130 Unwind
131 Witch
133 Make points
135 Commence
138 Bird with long legs
139 River in France
140 Put forth
142 Exude
143 "Jane __"
145 Essays of __
147 See
150 Scull
152 Food fish
154 Early jazz
156 Mil. address part
