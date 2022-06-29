ACROSS

1 Motionless

6 Gores

11 Lots and lots

16 "A Boy __ Sue"

21 Carved gem

22 FORTRAN contemporary

23 "J. Alfred Prufrock" poet

24 Fiber plant

25 Noted violin maker

26 Out of practice

27 Male singer

28 A nut

29 Chair part

30 Commotion

32 Mister, in Munich

34 Feed, as a fire

36 Reply (Abbr.)

37 Plummet

39 All (Prefix)

41 Navigation hazard

43 Schuss

44 Trick

45 Uncontrolled

48 Soft mineral

50 River in the Czech Republic

52 Band

55 Ignoble

57 __ at windmills

59 Rented

63 Very small amount

64 Kind of wheel

66 Sad tale

68 Midway attraction

69 Jargon

70 Oleo container

72 Bowl over

73 Nest-egg investment (Abbr.)

74 Boxing great

75 Diplomat's forte

76 Go slowly

78 Isle of __

79 Ship with two masts

80 Easy to influence

82 __ bono

83 "Lorna __"

85 Sticky fruits

86 Bud

87 Pod veggie

88 Astern

89 Diamond __

90 Bring down

93 Posh

95 Calendar abbr.

96 Sailing ship part

100 Black gem

101 Van Eyck or Vermeer

102 Soil

104 Part of the eye

105 Mauna __

106 By way of

107 Co-op cousin

109 Came upon

110 Before too long, poetically

111 Skin

112 Zeal

115 Clandestine

117 Put the ball in play

118 Comeback

119 Military action

121 Sloping way

122 Issue

123 Building additions

125 Check

127 Take back

129 Curved paths

132 Dawn goddess

134 Loch __

136 Name in fashion

137 Canine cry

141 Mal de __

142 Infer

144 London gallery

146 Youngsters

148 Something sticky

149 Blossom

151 Luxury car Rolls- __

153 Book for photos

155 Son of King Priam

157 Porch

158 Goof

159 __ __ Janeiro

160 __ citato

161 Put forth effort

162 Ownership documents

163 Candle

164 Lugged

DOWN

1 Burn with steam

2 More docile

3 Insect stage

4 Rent

5 Lane of "Superman"

6 Be frugal

7 Series of games

8 Stomach muscles, for short

9 The two together

10 Foxier

11 Move back

12 Cakes and __

13 Gear for snorkelers

14 Traffic sounds

15 Touch lovingly

16 Nucha

17 Time

18 "Las Vegas of the East"

19 Mary Ann __ (George Eliot)

20 Thick

31 Big book

33 Soak flax

35 Wet blanket

38 Cost

40 Sluggish

42 Dart

44 Bring up

46 Simian creature

47 Seaman

49 Musical symbol

51 Lager

52 Thong

53 Quavering sound

54 Wheel spokes

56 An explosive

58 Ability

60 Go around

61 Not of this world

62 Goes slowly

64 Confront

65 Take legal action

67 Actor's part

69 Birdsong

71 Patch in a garden

75 Ski lift (Hyph.)

76 Mania

77 Cook a certain way

79 Soothing substance

81 Summit

82 Favorite one

84 Frequently, poetically

85 Goes down

87 Greek lyric poet

89 Cut of beef

90 Paramour

91 Cat- __ __ -tails

92 Lawman __ Earp

93 Indian queen

94 A root vegetable

95 Freshwater mammal

96 Run

97 Watchful

98 Unriddle

99 Spud

101 Pushed and shoved

103 Legal matter

104 Lack of skill

107 Ringlet

108 Glacial ridges

110 Having weapons

111 Minor

113 Farm implements

114 Bearing

116 Balloon basket

117 Anatomical pouch

120 Calorie counters

122 Store

124 Went bad

126 CIA cousin

128 Tenant of a kind

129 Walk

130 Unwind

131 Witch

133 Make points

135 Commence

138 Bird with long legs

139 River in France

140 Put forth

142 Exude

143 "Jane __"

145 Essays of __

147 See

150 Scull

152 Food fish

154 Early jazz

156 Mil. address part

