Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ELEMENTS IN FILM TITLES
Complete the film title(s) with the name of an element. (e.g., “The ____ Kid” (2004). Answer: Calcium.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “____ Man” (2008) and “The ____ Horse” (1924)
Answer________
2. “_____ and Old Lace” (1944)
Answer________
3. “Cat on a Hot ____ Roof” (1958)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “The ____ Rush” (1925)
Answer________
5. “____ Blonde” (1931)
Answer________
6. “The ____ Chalice” (1954) and “____ City” (1951)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “_____ Rising” (1998)
Answer________
8. “____ City” (1991) and “____ Signs” (1996)
Answer________
9. “____ Copy” (1981)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Iron. 2. Arsenic. 3. Tin. 4. Gold. 5. Platinum. 6. Silver. 7. Mercury. 8. Neon. 9. Carbon.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
