Subject: COUNTRY ANAGRAMS

Unscramble the word to form the name of a country. (e.g., Regalia. Answer: Algeria.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Chain

Answer________

2. Rain

Answer________

3. Pains

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Pure

Answer________

5. Serial

Answer________

6. Mail

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Moan

Answer________

8. Plane

Answer________

9. Rabies

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Iran. 3. Spain. 4. Peru. 5. Israel. 6. Mali. 7. Oman. 8. Nepal. 9. Serbia.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

