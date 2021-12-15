Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: COUNTRY ANAGRAMS
Unscramble the word to form the name of a country. (e.g., Regalia. Answer: Algeria.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Chain
Answer________
2. Rain
Answer________
3. Pains
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Pure
Answer________
5. Serial
Answer________
6. Mail
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Moan
Answer________
8. Plane
Answer________
9. Rabies
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. China. 2. Iran. 3. Spain. 4. Peru. 5. Israel. 6. Mali. 7. Oman. 8. Nepal. 9. Serbia.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
