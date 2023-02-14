Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: UNWRITTEN RULES/LAWS
Use one word to complete the unwritten rule/law. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., When the going gets tough, the tough get ____. Answer: Going.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. There is no such thing as a free _____.
Answer________
2. The other line always moves _____.
Answer________
3. Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts ____.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do ____.
Answer________
5. Claim victory and ____.
Answer________
6. The road to hell is paved with good ____.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. If you steal from one author it's plagiarism, if you steal from many it's _____.
Answer________
8. When in charge, ponder; when in trouble, delegate; when in doubt, _____.
Answer________
9. The longer the title, the less important the ____.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Lunch. 2. Faster (quicker). 3. Absolutely. 4. Nothing. 5. Retreat. 6. Intentions. 7. Research. 8. Mumble. 9. Job (position).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.