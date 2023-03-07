Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BIBLICAL VERSES
Put the biblical words in the proper order. (e.g., not - world - is - of - kingdom - this - my. Answer: My kingdom is not of this world (John 18:36).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. mountains - our - move - can - faith
Answer________
2. child - child - as - a - a - when - was - I - I - spoke
Answer________
3. impossible - God - be - will - with - for - nothing
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. You - for - place - a - prepare - and - go - I
Answer________
5. Caesar's - Caesar - is - what - render - unto
Answer________
6. Christ - is - me - for - live - to
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. rooms - house - Father's - many - my - has
Answer________
8. you - that - all - love - in - be - done - let - do
Answer________
9. Sight - by - walk - we - not - for - faith - by
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Our faith can move mountains (Matthew 17:20). 2. When I was a child, I spoke as a child (1 Corinthians 13:11). 3. For nothing will be impossible with God (Luke 1:37). 4. I go and prepare a place for you (John 14:3). 5. Render unto Caesar what is Caesar's (Matthew 22:21). 6. For me to live is Christ (Philippians 1:21). 7. My Father's house has many rooms (John 14:2-3). 8. Let all that you do be done in love (1 Corinthians 16:14). 9. For we walk by faith, not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7).
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
