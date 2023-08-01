Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FRENCH PHRASES
Provide the French phrase. (e.g., I love you. Answer: Je t'aime.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Goodbye.
Answer________
2. Thank you very much.
Answer________
3. How are you doing? (How are you?)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. See you later!
Answer________
5. Complete freedom or authority to act.
Answer________
6. Have a good trip!
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What time is it?
Answer________
8. The very best.
Answer________
9. A painting intended to create the illusion of a three-dimensional object.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Au revoir. 2. Merci beaucoup. 3. Comment allez-vous? 4. A tout a l'heure! 5. Carte blanche. 6. Bon voyage! 7. Quelle heure est-il? 8. Creme de la creme. 9. Trompe l'oeil.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
