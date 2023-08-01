Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FRENCH PHRASES

Provide the French phrase. (e.g., I love you. Answer: Je t'aime.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Goodbye.

2. Thank you very much.

3. How are you doing? (How are you?)

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. See you later!

5. Complete freedom or authority to act.

6. Have a good trip!

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What time is it?

8. The very best.

9. A painting intended to create the illusion of a three-dimensional object.

ANSWERS: 1. Au revoir. 2. Merci beaucoup. 3. Comment allez-vous? 4. A tout a l'heure! 5. Carte blanche. 6. Bon voyage! 7. Quelle heure est-il? 8. Creme de la creme. 9. Trompe l'oeil.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

