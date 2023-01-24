Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SECRET CODES
Can you decipher the code? Each answer is one or two words. (e.g., LNV DZB. Answer: ONE WAY. Reverse the alphabet. Z=A, Y=B.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. EVAH NUF
Answer________
2. EB DOOG
Answer________
3. KHVARVBE KFAUCN
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. BBBOHJ ADMONORG
Answer________
5. 2514
Answer________
6. LFT TRN
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. LEAVE ONE VASE EMPTY
Answer________
8. OP FYJU
Answer________
9. SCEERT
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. HAVE FUN. Read words backward. 2. BE GOOD. Reverse the letters in each word. 3. HAVE FUN. Read every second letter. 4. GOOD JOB. Read every other letter right to left. 5. BEAD. Substitute numbers for letters in order. A=1. B=2. 6. LEFT TURN. Vowels are deleted. 7. LOVE. Read first letter of each word. 8. NO EXIT. Each word is one letter advanced. 9. SECRET. Divide word in half, SCE ERT, then take letters from each half in order going back and forth between the words.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
