Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: three-LETTER “HOUSE” WORDS
Each answer is a three-letter word that can also mean an item found in a house. (e.g., The hole in golf. Answer: Cup.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A plot of ground in which plants are growing.
Answer________
2. Someone’s face.
Answer________
3. An enclosure for confining livestock.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To catch and kill an animal that you are hunting.
Answer________
5. To hold fast or to prevent from moving.
Answer________
6. A newspaper that is not very good.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To move a camera slowly sideways.
Answer________
8. To form into a tangled mass.
Answer________
9. Pitch of the voice.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Bed. 2. Mug. 3. Pen. 4. Bag. 5. Pin. 6. Rag. 7. Pan. 8. Mat. 9. Key.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
