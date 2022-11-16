Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHILDREN’S BOOKS
Provide the last word to complete the title of the popular children’s book. (e.g., “Where the Wild Things ____.” Answer: Are.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Charlie and the Chocolate ____”
Answer________
2. “The Lion, the Witch and the _____”
Answer________
3. “Charlotte’s ____”
Answer________
4. “Anne of Green ____”
Answer________
5. “The Cat in the ___”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. “The Secret ____”
Answer________
7. “The Wind in the ____”
Answer________
8. “The Little Engine That ____”
Answer________
9. “Curious ____”
Answer________
10. “Green Eggs and ____”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. “James and the Giant ____”
Answer________
12. “The Very Hungry _____”
Answer________
13. “Horton Hears a _____!”
Answer________
14. “Are You My ___?”
Answer________
15. “Mr. Popper’s ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Factory. 2. Wardrobe. 3. Web. 4. Gables. 5. Hat. 6. Garden. 7. Willows. 8. Could. 9. George. 10. Ham. 11. Peach. 12. Caterpillar. 13. Who. 14. Mother. 15. Penguins.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
