Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CHILDREN’S BOOKS

Provide the last word to complete the title of the popular children’s book. (e.g., “Where the Wild Things ____.” Answer: Are.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Charlie and the Chocolate ____”

Answer________

2. “The Lion, the Witch and the _____”

Answer________

3. “Charlotte’s ____”

Answer________

4. “Anne of Green ____”

Answer________

5. “The Cat in the ___”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. “The Secret ____”

Answer________

7. “The Wind in the ____”

Answer________

8. “The Little Engine That ____”

Answer________

9. “Curious ____”

Answer________

10. “Green Eggs and ____”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. “James and the Giant ____”

Answer________

12. “The Very Hungry _____”

Answer________

13. “Horton Hears a _____!”

Answer________

14. “Are You My ___?”

Answer________

15. “Mr. Popper’s ____”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Factory. 2. Wardrobe. 3. Web. 4. Gables. 5. Hat. 6. Garden. 7. Willows. 8. Could. 9. George. 10. Ham. 11. Peach. 12. Caterpillar. 13. Who. 14. Mother. 15. Penguins.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you