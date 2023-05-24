Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHARACTERS IN POETRY & RHYME
Each answer is a character. (e.g., In a nursery rhyme, he sat in a corner eating a pie. Answer: Little Jack Horner.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This nursery rhyme character “was a merry old soul.”
2. This Dr. Seuss character had 500 hats.
3. Who stood and waited by the shore of Gitche Gumee?
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. He rid “Hamelin” of rats.
5. Her cupboard was bare.
6. “You’re a better man than I am ____.” Identify the “better man.”
PH.D. LEVEL
7. This “King of Kings” said, “Look on my works, ye mighty, and despair!”
8. He was the “Captain of Plymouth,” but his wife Rose died during the first winter.
9. This legendary hero slays a monster and becomes king but dies fighting a dragon.
ANSWERS: 1. Old King Cole. 2. Bartholomew Cubbins. 3. Hiawatha. 4. The Pied Piper. 5. Old Mother Hubbard. 6. Gunga Din. 7. Ozymandias. 8. Miles Standish. 9. Beowulf.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
