Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MRS. MALAPROP’S MALAPROPS
Provide the correct word. All examples are from the play “The Rivals.” (e.g., “He will dissolve my mystery.” Answer: Resolve.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “I have since laid Sir Anthony’s preposition before her.”
Answer________
2. “I thought she had persisted from corresponding with him.”
Answer________
3. “I have done everything in my power since I exploded the affair.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Your being Sir Anthony’s son, captain, would itself be a sufficient accommodation.”
Answer________
5. “If ever you betray what you are entrusted with ... you forfeit my malevolence for ever ...”
Answer________
6. “I hope you will represent her to the captain as an object not altogether illegible.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “She might reprehend the true meaning of what she is saying.”
Answer________
8. “I am sorry to say, Sir Anthony, that my affluence over my niece is very small.”
Answer________
9. “Behold, this very day, I have interceded another letter from the fellow.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Proposition. 2. Desisted. 3. Exposed. 4. Recommendation. 5. Benevolence. 6. Eligible. 7. Comprehend. 8. Influence. 9. Intercepted.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
