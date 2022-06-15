ACROSS
1 Wooden shoe
6 Track
10 "On the __ hand ..."
15 Metal to strengthen concrete
20 Investigate
21 __ breve
22 City in Egypt
23 Straw matting for floors
24 Bitter
25 Tropical tree
26 Bar, in law
27 Type style
28 Light brown
29 Sacred bird
31 __ moss
33 Go after
35 Ebb or neap
36 Put cargo aboard
37 Brass horn
39 Wire thickness measure
41 Burgeon
44 Whip
45 Winged insect
48 Open, in a way
53 Santa __
54 Horse's coloring
55 Dancer in a show
57 Stuff
58 Eject
59 Suspicious
60 Bath or prayer
61 "Star __"
63 Film spool
64 Meas. in recipes
65 Mention
66 Starr and Simpson
68 Home to billions
70 Rainy
71 Big top
72 Rises very quickly
74 Aspersion
76 Kind of goose
79 Sierra __
81 Knocks
83 Walks on
87 On the left, on a boat
88 Place of exile
89 Check
91 Simple dwelling
92 Indirect way
94 Chow __
96 Blackboard
97 Hope and Canaveral
98 Lineage diagram
100 Wandering one
102 Sphere
104 Big __
107 Twelvemonth
109 Long-legged bird
110 Govern
111 Half diam.
114 Surmounting
116 Garment fastener
118 __ and haw
119 Influence
120 Forbidden (Var.)
121 Join
123 Extremely small
125 Ali __
126 Pepper plant
127 Corday's victim
128 An astringent
129 Adhesive
130 Compact
131 Make public
133 Charm
136 Deep, loud sound
137 Utah ski site
141 Gumbo pod
144 AKA Elia
145 Fellow
146 Serpent
149 Spectrum color
151 Madison or de la Renta
153 Churl
155 Too quick
157 Leaping antelope
158 Intended
159 __ Stanley Gardner
160 Lab compound
161 Supermarket section
162 Candy piece
163 Skillful
164 River in France
DOWN
1 Young oyster
2 Old strongbox
3 "__ Free"
4 Kimono sash
5 Tiresome
6 Fast
7 Cry of woe
8 State near Wisc.
9 Satirize
10 Indian, for one
11 Liking
12 Big success
13 God of love
14 Lasso
15 Unfaithful one
16 Coup d'__
17 Island in Indonesia
18 Surrounded by
19 Paddy plant
23 Polynesian carved image
30 Cudgel
32 Work unit
34 Monarch's wife
36 Boor
37 Pottery stuff
38 Duo
40 Projecting handle
41 Go __ -free
42 Something valuable
43 Coarse file
44 Links cry
46 Rearward
47 Antitoxins
49 Likewise not
50 Ship's company
51 "African Queen" screenwriter
52 Hit
54 Toy for a tot
55 "Listen!"
56 Aquatic mammal
59 Triumph
60 A spice
62 Tartan skirt for men
65 Time period
66 Aruba neighbor
67 Young actress
69 Pinna
71 Fortuneteller's card
72 Like a judge
73 Javelin
75 Kingly
76 __ sack
77 Unclose, poetically
78 Destiny
80 Shade tree
82 Command for a pooch
84 Mountain
85 Female animal
86 Mayday letters
90 Interstellar cloud
93 Coral formation
95 Kind of owl
96 Stalk
99 Designate
101 On the loose
103 Totality
104 Oz books creator
105 Sicilian volcano
106 Film __
108 Stir up
110 Rustic
111 Pro __
112 Help in wrongdoing
113 Properly
115 School org.
117 Wildebeest
119 Revere or Newman
120 Abound
122 Letter after zeta
124 Actress __ Thurman
125 Tattled
126 Sibling
129 Special person
130 Weight unit
132 Jot
134 Factory
135 Fiesta
136 Flat cap
137 Eager
138 Peru's capital city
139 Pith helmet
140 Winglike
142 Play noisily
143 Not at port
145 Duffer's game
146 Concerning (2 wds.)
147 Kind of British gun
148 Burnable heap
150 Isle of __
152 Feline
154 Mine's output
156 Bat wood
