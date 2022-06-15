ACROSS

1 Wooden shoe

6 Track

10 "On the __ hand ..."

15 Metal to strengthen concrete

20 Investigate

21 __ breve

22 City in Egypt

23 Straw matting for floors

24 Bitter

25 Tropical tree

26 Bar, in law

27 Type style

28 Light brown

29 Sacred bird

31 __ moss

33 Go after

35 Ebb or neap

36 Put cargo aboard

37 Brass horn

39 Wire thickness measure

41 Burgeon

44 Whip

45 Winged insect

48 Open, in a way

53 Santa __

54 Horse's coloring

55 Dancer in a show

57 Stuff

58 Eject

59 Suspicious

60 Bath or prayer

61 "Star __"

63 Film spool

64 Meas. in recipes

65 Mention

66 Starr and Simpson

68 Home to billions

70 Rainy

71 Big top

72 Rises very quickly

74 Aspersion

76 Kind of goose

79 Sierra __

81 Knocks

83 Walks on

87 On the left, on a boat

88 Place of exile

89 Check

91 Simple dwelling

92 Indirect way

94 Chow __

96 Blackboard

97 Hope and Canaveral

98 Lineage diagram

100 Wandering one

102 Sphere

104 Big __

107 Twelvemonth

109 Long-legged bird

110 Govern

111 Half diam.

114 Surmounting

116 Garment fastener

118 __ and haw

119 Influence

120 Forbidden (Var.)

121 Join

123 Extremely small

125 Ali __

126 Pepper plant

127 Corday's victim

128 An astringent

129 Adhesive

130 Compact

131 Make public

133 Charm

136 Deep, loud sound

137 Utah ski site

141 Gumbo pod

144 AKA Elia

145 Fellow

146 Serpent

149 Spectrum color

151 Madison or de la Renta

153 Churl

155 Too quick

157 Leaping antelope

158 Intended

159 __ Stanley Gardner

160 Lab compound

161 Supermarket section

162 Candy piece

163 Skillful

164 River in France

DOWN

1 Young oyster

2 Old strongbox

3 "__ Free"

4 Kimono sash

5 Tiresome

6 Fast

7 Cry of woe

8 State near Wisc.

9 Satirize

10 Indian, for one

11 Liking

12 Big success

13 God of love

14 Lasso

15 Unfaithful one

16 Coup d'__

17 Island in Indonesia

18 Surrounded by

19 Paddy plant

23 Polynesian carved image

30 Cudgel

32 Work unit

34 Monarch's wife

36 Boor

37 Pottery stuff

38 Duo

40 Projecting handle

41 Go __ -free

42 Something valuable

43 Coarse file

44 Links cry

46 Rearward

47 Antitoxins

49 Likewise not

50 Ship's company

51 "African Queen" screenwriter

52 Hit

54 Toy for a tot

55 "Listen!"

56 Aquatic mammal

59 Triumph

60 A spice

62 Tartan skirt for men

65 Time period

66 Aruba neighbor

67 Young actress

69 Pinna

71 Fortuneteller's card

72 Like a judge

73 Javelin

75 Kingly

76 __ sack

77 Unclose, poetically

78 Destiny

80 Shade tree

82 Command for a pooch

84 Mountain

85 Female animal

86 Mayday letters

90 Interstellar cloud

93 Coral formation

95 Kind of owl

96 Stalk

99 Designate

101 On the loose

103 Totality

104 Oz books creator

105 Sicilian volcano

106 Film __

108 Stir up

110 Rustic

111 Pro __

112 Help in wrongdoing

113 Properly

115 School org.

117 Wildebeest

119 Revere or Newman

120 Abound

122 Letter after zeta

124 Actress __ Thurman

125 Tattled

126 Sibling

129 Special person

130 Weight unit

132 Jot

134 Factory

135 Fiesta

136 Flat cap

137 Eager

138 Peru's capital city

139 Pith helmet

140 Winglike

142 Play noisily

143 Not at port

145 Duffer's game

146 Concerning (2 wds.)

147 Kind of British gun

148 Burnable heap

150 Isle of __

152 Feline

154 Mine's output

156 Bat wood

