Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: A "HARD" QUIZ
Each answer is a word that begins with "hard." (e.g., Capable of enduring difficult conditions. Answer: Hardy.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A book bound between rigid material.
Answer________
2. A helmet worn by construction workers.
Answer________
3. A car with a metal roof.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Locks, tools and cutlery, for example.
Answer________
5. Trees such as oak, maple and ash.
Answer________
6. Something that entails suffering or privation.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Uncompromising methods employed to gain an end.
Answer________
8. Connected by permanent electrical connections.
Answer________
9. Stubborn or obstinate.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Hardcover. 2. Hardhat. 3. Hardtop. 4. Hardware. 5. Hardwoods. 6. Hardship. 7. Hardball. 8. Hardwired. 9. Hardheaded.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
