ACROSS

1 Majorette's stick

6 Angry look

11 Supports

16 Like zoo animals

21 __ __ la Plata

22 __ Haute

23 Live and __

24 Nimble

25 Crooked

26 Rumor (Hyph.)

27 Be in accord

28 Effrontery

29 __ -de-France

30 Cudgel

31 Containers

33 Persian fairy

35 President pro __

36 Of teeth

39 Russia's infamous "Mad Monk"

43 Operated

44 Time periods (Abbr.)

45 Criminal

47 Commence

49 Johnny __

51 Zeal

54 Make afraid

57 Turn on an axis

59 "Dr. Zhivago" character

63 Miss Piggy's self-reference

64 "The Bachelor" airer

66 Casual confirmation

68 Nerve network

69 Of wings

70 Fencing sword

72 DDE's nickname

74 Twofold

76 Harangue

78 Muses' number

79 Careless

82 King of the jungle

84 Small parrot

86 Funny

87 Usual food and drink

89 Go from place to place

91 Edge

92 Born (Fr.)

93 First or foreign

95 Raised platform

97 Handle

99 Damage

101 "Luck __ __ Lady"

104 Sailor's assent

106 Liquefy

108 West or Sandler

110 "The Hunger __"

114 Occupant

117 Housetop

119 Wine-making expert

121 "__ go bragh!"

122 Commotion

124 News

126 Payable

127 One opposed

128 Opera by Verdi

129 Slaughter of baseball

131 Rend

133 Broken-down horse

135 __ brio

136 Sharp

137 Suitable for farming

139 Command

141 Skillful

143 Poet's "always"

145 Penn and Bean

147 Royal residence

149 Smartphone program

152 Gear

154 Magnificence

157 PC peripheral

161 __ excellence

162 Earthy deposit

164 Maple genus

165 A sib

167 __ corda

168 Small antelope

170 Down source

173 Cookout locale

175 Ledger entry

177 Fiend

178 With

179 __ acid

180 Efface

181 Saying

182 Term in grammar

183 Spiked

184 Wickerwork worker

DOWN

1 Form into plaits

2 Usher's beat

3 Symbol

4 Poem

5 Unprecedented

6 Old Greek portico

7 Middlemost

8 Law (Abbr.)

9 Court orders

10 Abate (2 wds.)

11 __ of Paris

12 Rule (Abbr.)

13 Scull

14 Kind of school, for short

15 Disdainful look

16 Any dog

17 Time

18 Distance around

19 Young eel

20 Judges

30 Sandwich type, for short

32 Name for a bystander

34 Thin

37 Overly

38 Unseen emanation

40 Far and __

41 Operatic prince

42 Chile saltpeter

46 Needed

48 Port city in Brazil

50 Empty

51 Correct

52 Man with a lasso

53 San __

55 Alert color

56 Handle roughly

58 Singing voice

60 Foreign

61 Eastern queen

62 Ridge among mountains

65 Mammoth

67 Slight distance

71 Singer __ Fitzgerald

73 Oklahoma city

75 Appearance

77 Decorate

80 Homeric epic

81 Group of players

83 Zola title

85 Insect stage

88 Wedding cake part

90 Fashion

94 Colors

96 Sluggish

98 Musical group

100 Sitar music

101 Short rest

102 Not of this world

103 Stage whisper

105 Stage direction

107 Whistle sound

109 Etna and Everest

111 Chop finely

112 Bar legally

113 Be frugal

115 Silly

116 Turner and Fey

118 Liberate

120 Pasture

123 Flowing garments

125 Papa

130 Hit with open hand

132 Puerto __

134 Wind

137 Diva's song

138 Magnify

140 Light rifle

142 Girl entering society

144 White fur

146 Dry, as wine

148 Deuce

149 Footless creatures

150 Reduced

151 __ ballerina

153 Wonderful

155 Place near India

156 Stage play

158 Man from Havana

159 Cordial flavoring

160 Alma __

163 A fruit

166 Crucifix

169 Swamp

171 Put on

172 Printer's measures

174 Twitch

175 Calendar abbr.

176 Baseball stat.

