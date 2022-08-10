ACROSS
1 Majorette's stick
6 Angry look
11 Supports
16 Like zoo animals
21 __ __ la Plata
22 __ Haute
23 Live and __
24 Nimble
25 Crooked
26 Rumor (Hyph.)
27 Be in accord
28 Effrontery
29 __ -de-France
30 Cudgel
31 Containers
33 Persian fairy
35 President pro __
36 Of teeth
39 Russia's infamous "Mad Monk"
43 Operated
44 Time periods (Abbr.)
45 Criminal
47 Commence
49 Johnny __
51 Zeal
54 Make afraid
57 Turn on an axis
59 "Dr. Zhivago" character
63 Miss Piggy's self-reference
64 "The Bachelor" airer
66 Casual confirmation
68 Nerve network
69 Of wings
70 Fencing sword
72 DDE's nickname
74 Twofold
76 Harangue
78 Muses' number
79 Careless
82 King of the jungle
84 Small parrot
86 Funny
87 Usual food and drink
89 Go from place to place
91 Edge
92 Born (Fr.)
93 First or foreign
95 Raised platform
97 Handle
99 Damage
101 "Luck __ __ Lady"
104 Sailor's assent
106 Liquefy
108 West or Sandler
110 "The Hunger __"
114 Occupant
117 Housetop
119 Wine-making expert
121 "__ go bragh!"
122 Commotion
124 News
126 Payable
127 One opposed
128 Opera by Verdi
129 Slaughter of baseball
131 Rend
133 Broken-down horse
135 __ brio
136 Sharp
137 Suitable for farming
139 Command
141 Skillful
143 Poet's "always"
145 Penn and Bean
147 Royal residence
149 Smartphone program
152 Gear
154 Magnificence
157 PC peripheral
161 __ excellence
162 Earthy deposit
164 Maple genus
165 A sib
167 __ corda
168 Small antelope
170 Down source
173 Cookout locale
175 Ledger entry
177 Fiend
178 With
179 __ acid
180 Efface
181 Saying
182 Term in grammar
183 Spiked
184 Wickerwork worker
DOWN
1 Form into plaits
2 Usher's beat
3 Symbol
4 Poem
5 Unprecedented
6 Old Greek portico
7 Middlemost
8 Law (Abbr.)
9 Court orders
10 Abate (2 wds.)
11 __ of Paris
12 Rule (Abbr.)
13 Scull
14 Kind of school, for short
15 Disdainful look
16 Any dog
17 Time
18 Distance around
19 Young eel
20 Judges
30 Sandwich type, for short
32 Name for a bystander
34 Thin
37 Overly
38 Unseen emanation
40 Far and __
41 Operatic prince
42 Chile saltpeter
46 Needed
48 Port city in Brazil
50 Empty
51 Correct
52 Man with a lasso
53 San __
55 Alert color
56 Handle roughly
58 Singing voice
60 Foreign
61 Eastern queen
62 Ridge among mountains
65 Mammoth
67 Slight distance
71 Singer __ Fitzgerald
73 Oklahoma city
75 Appearance
77 Decorate
80 Homeric epic
81 Group of players
83 Zola title
85 Insect stage
88 Wedding cake part
90 Fashion
94 Colors
96 Sluggish
98 Musical group
100 Sitar music
101 Short rest
102 Not of this world
103 Stage whisper
105 Stage direction
107 Whistle sound
109 Etna and Everest
111 Chop finely
112 Bar legally
113 Be frugal
115 Silly
116 Turner and Fey
118 Liberate
120 Pasture
123 Flowing garments
125 Papa
130 Hit with open hand
132 Puerto __
134 Wind
137 Diva's song
138 Magnify
140 Light rifle
142 Girl entering society
144 White fur
146 Dry, as wine
148 Deuce
149 Footless creatures
150 Reduced
151 __ ballerina
153 Wonderful
155 Place near India
156 Stage play
158 Man from Havana
159 Cordial flavoring
160 Alma __
163 A fruit
166 Crucifix
169 Swamp
171 Put on
172 Printer's measures
174 Twitch
175 Calendar abbr.
176 Baseball stat.
