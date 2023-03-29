Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: WHAT ARE THEY?

To what group or category does each list belong? (e.g., Red, blue, yellow. Answer: Primary colors.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Ontario, Erie, Michigan, Superior, Huron

Answer________

2. John, Paul, Ringo, George

Answer________

3. Washington. Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Acute, right, obtuse, straight, reflex

Answer________

5. Carat, cut, color, clarity

Answer________

6. Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Aventine, Caelian, Palatine, Capitoline, Esquiline, Viminal, Quirinal

Answer________

8. Fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals

Answer________

9. Conquest, war, famine, death

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Great Lakes. 2. The Beatles. 3. Four presidents on Mount Rushmore. 4. Types of angles. 5. The four Cs of diamond value. 6. Seven deadly sins. 7. Seven Hills of Rome. 8. Vertebrates. 9. Four Horsemen of Apocalypse.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you