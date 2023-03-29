Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: WHAT ARE THEY?
To what group or category does each list belong? (e.g., Red, blue, yellow. Answer: Primary colors.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Ontario, Erie, Michigan, Superior, Huron
2. John, Paul, Ringo, George
3. Washington. Jefferson, Roosevelt, Lincoln
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Acute, right, obtuse, straight, reflex
5. Carat, cut, color, clarity
6. Pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, sloth
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Aventine, Caelian, Palatine, Capitoline, Esquiline, Viminal, Quirinal
8. Fish, reptiles, amphibians, birds, mammals
9. Conquest, war, famine, death
ANSWERS: 1. Great Lakes. 2. The Beatles. 3. Four presidents on Mount Rushmore. 4. Types of angles. 5. The four Cs of diamond value. 6. Seven deadly sins. 7. Seven Hills of Rome. 8. Vertebrates. 9. Four Horsemen of Apocalypse.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
