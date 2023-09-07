Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CULINARY GLOSSARY
(e.g., To cook in an oven. Answer: Bake.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. To cook immersed in rapidly bubbling liquid.
Answer________
2. To chop food evenly into small pieces or cubes.
Answer________
3. Served covered with flaming liquor.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To prepare fish or meat for cooking by removing the bones.
Answer________
5. To cook foods gently by submerging them in barely simmering (not boiling) water.
Answer________
6. To cook quickly over high heat in a small amount of fat.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To cut food finely into long, thin strips.
Answer________
8. To let ingredients sit in a flavorful liquid in order for the flavors to penetrate.
Answer________
9. To blend into a smooth paste.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Boil. 2. Dice. 3. Flambe. 4. Fillet. 5. Poach. 6. Saute. 7. Julienne. 8. Marinate. 9. Puree.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
