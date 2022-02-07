Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: five-LETTER WORDS WITH "X" IN THE MIDDLE
Provide a five-letter word that has "x" in the middle to complete the sentence. (e.g., A ____ is a female fox. Answer: Vixen.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Muhammad Ali was a famous ____.
2. June is the ____ month of the year.
3. Both ___ among the natives pierce their ears for ornaments.
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A ____ woman is slightly plump in an attractive way.
5. Her favorite ____ was "Don't count your chickens before they hatch."
6. The insecticide is highly ____ to birds.
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Jerusalem is the ____ for three religions.
8. It takes ____ to pull up roots and live in a foreign land.
9. A ____ is the smallest unit of an image on a computer screen.
ANSWERS: 1. Boxer. 2. Sixth. 3. Sexes. 4. Buxom. 5. Maxim. 6. Toxic. 7. Nexus. 8. Moxie. 9. Pixel.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
