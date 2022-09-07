Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE LONGEST WHAT?
Identify the nature of the longest item. (e.g., The blue whale. Answer: The longest mammal.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Nile.
Answer________
2. King cobra.
Answer________
3. Canada – United States border.
Answer________
4. The Andes.
Answer________
5. June 21.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The reticulated python.
Answer________
7. The USS Enterprise.
Answer________
8. “Dr. Strangelove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb.”
Answer________
9. The bowhead whale.
Answer________
10. “Lawrence of Arabia” and/or “Gone With the Wind.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Seawise Giant.
Answer________
12. Louis XIV of France.
Answer________
13. Russia’s 1968 film “War and Peace.”
Answer________
14. The Gotthard Base Tunnel.
Answer________
15. Jebel Jais Flight.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. The longest river. 2. The longest venomous snake. 3. The longest undefended border between two countries. 4. The longest mountain chain. 5. The longest day (in the Northern Hemisphere). 6. The longest snake. 7. The longest naval ship (aircraft carrier). 8. The longest title nominated for the Best Picture Oscar. 9. The longest-living mammal. 10. The longest Best Picture Oscar winner. 11. The longest self-propelled ship. 12. The longest-reigning monarch. 13. The longest film to win an Academy Award (Best Foreign Language Film). 14. The longest railway tunnel. 15. The longest zipline.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points — congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points — honors graduate; 13 to 17 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
