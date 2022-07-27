Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: CANADIAN PROVINCIAL CAPITALS

Identify the Canadian province by its capital city. (e.g., Quebec City. Answer: Quebec.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Toronto

Answer________

2. Victoria

Answer________

3. Halifax

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Winnipeg

Answer________

5. Regina

Answer________

6. Edmonton

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Charlottetown

Answer________

8. St. John’s

Answer________

9. Fredericton

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Ontario. 2. British Columbia. 3. Nova Scotia. 4. Manitoba. 5. Saskatchewan. 6. Alberta. 7. Prince Edward Island. 8. Newfoundland and Labrador. 9. New Brunswick.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

