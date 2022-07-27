Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CANADIAN PROVINCIAL CAPITALS
Identify the Canadian province by its capital city. (e.g., Quebec City. Answer: Quebec.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Toronto
Answer________
2. Victoria
Answer________
3. Halifax
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Winnipeg
Answer________
5. Regina
Answer________
6. Edmonton
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Charlottetown
Answer________
8. St. John’s
Answer________
9. Fredericton
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ontario. 2. British Columbia. 3. Nova Scotia. 4. Manitoba. 5. Saskatchewan. 6. Alberta. 7. Prince Edward Island. 8. Newfoundland and Labrador. 9. New Brunswick.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
