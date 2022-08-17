Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SPORTS PENALTIES AND VIOLATIONS
Identify a sport that regularly uses the penalty term or violation. (e.g., False start. Answer: Racing sports — track, swimming, motor sports, sprinting.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. High sticking.
Answer________
2. Racket abuse.
Answer________
3. Hitting the wrong ball.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Major penalty.
Answer________
5. Beanball.
Answer________
6. Defensive three-second violation (illegal defense).
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Blocking below the waist.
Answer________
8. Entering a ruck or maul from the side.
Answer________
9. Penalty kicks and corner kicks.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ice hockey (also ringette). 2. Tennis. 3. Golf. 4. Ice hockey and lacrosse. 5. Baseball. 6. Basketball. 7. Football (gridiron). 8. Rugby. 9. Soccer.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
