Subject: SPORTS PENALTIES AND VIOLATIONS

Identify a sport that regularly uses the penalty term or violation. (e.g., False start. Answer: Racing sports — track, swimming, motor sports, sprinting.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. High sticking.

2. Racket abuse.

3. Hitting the wrong ball.

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Major penalty.

5. Beanball.

6. Defensive three-second violation (illegal defense).

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Blocking below the waist.

8. Entering a ruck or maul from the side.

9. Penalty kicks and corner kicks.

ANSWERS: 1. Ice hockey (also ringette). 2. Tennis. 3. Golf. 4. Ice hockey and lacrosse. 5. Baseball. 6. Basketball. 7. Football (gridiron). 8. Rugby. 9. Soccer.

