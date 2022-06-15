Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ISMS
Each answer is a seven-letter word that ends with “ism.” (e.g., A tendency toward a strong autocratic or dictatorial control. Answer: Fascism.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The business of providing services for people who are traveling for their vacation.
Answer________
2. The application of water to a person, as a sacrament or religious ceremony.
Answer________
3. A religion developed among the ancient Hebrews.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A lack of belief in the existence of God or gods.
Answer________
5. Concern for fact and rejection of the impractical and visionary.
Answer________
6. A religion in which people believe that things, such as animals and trees, have spirits.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. An argument apparently correct in form but actually invalid.
Answer________
8. An inflated feeling of pride in your superiority to others.
Answer________
9. Recurrence of or reversion to a past style, outlook, approach or activity.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Tourism. 2. Baptism. 3. Judaism. 4. Atheism. 5. Realism. 6. Animism. 7. Sophism. 8. Egotism. 9. Atavism.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
