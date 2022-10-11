Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MAMMALS ALSO KNOWN AS
Provide another name by which the mammal is commonly known. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., Bison. Answer: Buffalo.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Woodchuck
Answer________
2. Elk
Answer________
3. Skunk
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Alsatian
Answer________
5. Manatee
Answer________
6. Rabbit
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Coyote
Answer________
8. Wildebeest
Answer________
9. Caribou
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Groundhog. 2. Moose. 3. Polecat. 4. German shepherd. 5. Sea cow. 6. Bunny or hare. 7. Prairie wolf or bush wolf. 8. Gnu. 9. Reindeer.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.