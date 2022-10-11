Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: MAMMALS ALSO KNOWN AS

Provide another name by which the mammal is commonly known. Alternate answers may be possible. (e.g., Bison. Answer: Buffalo.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Woodchuck

Answer________

2. Elk

Answer________

3. Skunk

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Alsatian

Answer________

5. Manatee

Answer________

6. Rabbit

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Coyote

Answer________

8. Wildebeest

Answer________

9. Caribou

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Groundhog. 2. Moose. 3. Polecat. 4. German shepherd. 5. Sea cow. 6. Bunny or hare. 7. Prairie wolf or bush wolf. 8. Gnu. 9. Reindeer.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you