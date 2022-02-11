Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 3-LETTER VERB/NOUN WORDS
Given first the meaning as a verb and then the meaning as a noun, provide the three-letter word. (e.g., To sleep for a short period. A soft or fuzzy surface texture. Answer: Nap.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Force something into place. An adult male sheep.
Answer________
2. Cause to tilt. The pointed end of something.
Answer________
3. To give information about someone. A long-tailed rodent.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To fasten something with a piece of string or rope. An item of clothing worn around the neck.
Answer________
5. To make someone believe something that is not true. A person serving a sentence in a prison.
Answer________
6. To wipe sweat from your face. A cleaning implement.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To talk a lot. A wild ox of Tibet.
Answer________
8. To make someone feel weak. A person who lacks good judgment.
Answer________
9. To criticize someone. A metal container used for cooking.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Ram. 2. Tip. 3. Rat. 4. Tie. 5. Con. 6. Mop. 7. Yak. 8. Sap. 9. Pan.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
