Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: SCIENCE

(e.g., How many chambers are in the human heart? Answer: Four.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. What device is used to detect lies?

Answer________

2. Sodium bicarbonate is the chemical name of ____.

Answer________

3. What insect is associated with malaria?

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Bronze is an alloy of what two metals?

Answer________

5. A lack of this substance in our body can cause diabetes.

Answer________

6. What is an anemometer used to measure?

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What disorder is marked by an excessive or insatiable appetite?

Answer________

8. Osteology deals with ____.

Answer________

9. For what is “sonar” an acronym?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Polygraph. 2. Baking soda. 3. Mosquito. 4. Copper and tin. 5. Insulin. 6. Wind speed. 7. Bulimia. 8. Bones. 9. Sound navigation and ranging.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

