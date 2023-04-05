Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: SCIENCE
(e.g., How many chambers are in the human heart? Answer: Four.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. What device is used to detect lies?
Answer________
2. Sodium bicarbonate is the chemical name of ____.
Answer________
3. What insect is associated with malaria?
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Bronze is an alloy of what two metals?
Answer________
5. A lack of this substance in our body can cause diabetes.
Answer________
6. What is an anemometer used to measure?
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What disorder is marked by an excessive or insatiable appetite?
Answer________
8. Osteology deals with ____.
Answer________
9. For what is “sonar” an acronym?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Polygraph. 2. Baking soda. 3. Mosquito. 4. Copper and tin. 5. Insulin. 6. Wind speed. 7. Bulimia. 8. Bones. 9. Sound navigation and ranging.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.