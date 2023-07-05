Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FAMOUS SINGERS
(e.g., Nicknamed “Chairman of the Board.” Answer: Frank Sinatra.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “The King of Rock and Roll.”
Answer________
2. “The King of Pop.”
Answer________
3. “Respect,” “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Nicknamed “The Voice.” She sang “I Will Always Love You.”
Answer________
5. The lead vocalist of the rock band Queen.
Answer________
6. Country singer known as “The Man in Black.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “The Three Tenors” were Placido Domingo, Jose Carreras and this man.
Answer________
8. Her most popular songs include “Piece of My Heart” and “Cry Baby.”
Answer________
9. His signature song is “I Left My Heart in San Francisco.”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Elvis Presley. 2. Michael Jackson. 3. Aretha Franklin. 4. Whitney Houston. 5. Freddie Mercury. 6. Johnny Cash. 7. Luciano Pavarotti. 8. Janis Joplin. 9. Tony Bennett.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
