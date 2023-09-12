Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PLACES IN POETRY
Provide a place name to complete the line of poetry or rhyme. (e.g., "Pussycat, pussycat, where have you been? I've been up to ____ to visit the queen." Answer: London.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "In _____ fields the poppies blow between the crosses, row on row."
Answer________
2. "Come on down to ____, Kentucky, for the fastest two minutes in sports."
Answer________
3. "I stood in _____, on the Bridge of Sighs, A palace and a prison on each hand."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "I will arise and go now, and go to _____, and a small cabin build there."
Answer________
5. "And when the triumphant Greeks left the shore, the walls of _____ stood no more."
Answer________
6. "Westminster Cathedral stands so tall and proud, A beacon of light in the heart of ____ town."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "_____, the eye of Greece, mother of arts and eloquence."
Answer________
8 "We met each other under the moonlight, in the city of love and wonder, we met in _____."
Answer________
9. "There was an ancient city, ____, held by Tyrian settlers, facing from afar Italia."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Flanders. 2. Louisville. 3. Venice. 4. Innisfree. 5. Troy. 6. London. 7. Athens. 8. Paris. 9. Carthage.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
