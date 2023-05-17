Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ALPHABETICALLY FIRST COUNTRIES
In an alphabetical list of countries, which country would be first starting with the letter? (e.g., A. Answer: Afghanistan.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. C
Answer________
2. D
Answer________
3. H
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. I
Answer________
5. J
Answer________
6. L
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. P
Answer________
8. R
Answer________
9. T
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Cambodia. 2. Denmark. 3. Haiti. 4. Iceland. 5. Jamaica. 6. Laos. 7. Pakistan. 8. Romania. 9. Taiwan.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
