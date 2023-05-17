Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: ALPHABETICALLY FIRST COUNTRIES

In an alphabetical list of countries, which country would be first starting with the letter? (e.g., A. Answer: Afghanistan.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. C

Answer________

2. D

Answer________

3. H

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. I

Answer________

5. J

Answer________

6. L

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. P

Answer________

8. R

Answer________

9. T

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Cambodia. 2. Denmark. 3. Haiti. 4. Iceland. 5. Jamaica. 6. Laos. 7. Pakistan. 8. Romania. 9. Taiwan.

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

