Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “C” IN GEOGRAPHY
Each answer begins with “C.” (e.g., The capital city of Prince Edward Island. Answer: Charlottetown.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Its capital city is Prague.
Answer________
2. The most populous U.S. state.
Answer________
3. “PRC.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The region bordered by Mexico to the north and Colombia to the south.
Answer________
5. The largest city on Lake Erie.
Answer________
6. In the U.S., it is a political subdivision of a state.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The southernmost state in the New England region.
Answer________
8. Zagreb is its capital and largest city.
Answer________
9. The southernmost country in the world.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Czech Republic (Czechia). 2. California. 3. China (People’s Republic of China). 4. Central America. 5. Cleveland. 6. County. 7. Connecticut. 8. Croatia. 9. Chile.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.