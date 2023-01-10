Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: “C” IN GEOGRAPHY

Each answer begins with “C.” (e.g., The capital city of Prince Edward Island. Answer: Charlottetown.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Its capital city is Prague.

Answer________

2. The most populous U.S. state.

Answer________

3. “PRC.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The region bordered by Mexico to the north and Colombia to the south.

Answer________

5. The largest city on Lake Erie.

Answer________

6. In the U.S., it is a political subdivision of a state.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. The southernmost state in the New England region.

Answer________

8. Zagreb is its capital and largest city.

Answer________

9. The southernmost country in the world.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Czech Republic (Czechia). 2. California. 3. China (People’s Republic of China). 4. Central America. 5. Cleveland. 6. County. 7. Connecticut. 8. Croatia. 9. Chile.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

