Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: CHRISTMAS QUOTES
Provide the missing word. (e.g., Thomas Tusser: "At Christmas, play and make good cheer, for Christmas comes but once a ___." Answer: Year.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Charles Dickens: "I will honor Christmas in my heart and try to keep it all the _____."
Answer________
2. Marjorie Holmes: "At Christmas, all roads lead _____."
Answer________
3. W.T. Ellis: "It is Christmas in the heart that puts Christmas in the _____."
Answer________
4. Roy L. Smith: "He who has not Christmas in his heart will never find it under a ____."
Answer________
5. Dr. Seuss: "Maybe Christmas, the Grinch thought, doesn't come from a ____."
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Edna Ferber: "Christmas isn't a season. It's a _____."
Answer________
7. Mother Teresa: "It's not how much we give but how much love we put into _____."
Answer________
8. Alexander Smith: "Christmas is the day that holds all time ____."
Answer________
9. Will Ferrell ("Elf"): "The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to ____."
Answer________
10. Charles M. Schulz: "Christmas is doing a little something extra for ____."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Calvin Coolidge: "Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of _____."
Answer________
12. Henry David Thoreau: "The way you spend Christmas is far more important than how ____."
Answer________
13. Helen Steiner Rice: "Peace on Earth will come to stay, when we live Christmas every ____."
Answer________
14. Margaret Thatcher: "Christmas ... is a special day spent in the warm circle of family and _____."
Answer________
15. K.A. Milne: "Christmas magic is silent. You don't hear it -- you feel it. You know it. You ____ it."
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Year. 2. Home. 3. Air. 4. Tree. 5. Store. 6. Feeling. 7. Giving. 8. Together. 9. Hear. 10. Someone. 11. Mind. 12. Much. 13. Day. 14. Friends. 15. Believe.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
