ACROSS
1 __ facie case
6 Separately
11 Hidden supply
16 Not shiny
21 Western
22 Bring down
23 Fully
24 Old Greek marketplace
25 Climb
26 Betel palm
27 Beneath
28 "__, c'est moi"
29 Snaky fish
30 After taxes
31 Opera by Verdi
33 Pith helmet
35 High card
36 Desiccate (2 wds.)
39 In an ecstatic state
43 Pester
44 Deighton or Cariou
45 Hindu retreat
47 Father
49 Hotel
51 Mediocre authors
54 Doglike animal
57 Rescuer
59 Engrave
63 Org. for lawyers
64 __ de Janeiro
66 Punning poet
68 Low beams
69 Hungarian sheepdog
70 Nevada town
72 Peculiar
74 Mottled
76 Defeat
78 Before very long
79 Writer of catchphrases
82 Flunk
84 Hanging loosely
86 Matisse or Rousseau
87 Fat
89 New Mexico town
91 Caviar
92 So-so grade
93 Curve shape
95 Burn
97 Oodles
99 Delicate trap
101 Opp. of NNE
104 Back talk
106 Kermit, e.g.
108 Soapstone
110 Unbroken
114 Serene
117 Warty creature
119 City in Spain
121 Cogito __ sum
122 Streetcar
124 Actress __ Sorvino
126 Greek letter
127 Dirt
128 Greek conflict
129 Thailand, formerly
131 Bell sound
133 Certain vote
135 Understand
136 Tear
137 Big-business event
139 Spinet
141 Worries
143 Kimono sash
145 Silvery coins
147 Covered carriage
149 "__ __ Yankee Doodle..."
152 French friend
154 Strainer cousin
157 Painter
161 John __ Passos
162 Hoop
164 Culture medium
165 Butt
167 Payable
168 Old anesthetic
170 Dress in fine clothes
173 Unnamed woman
175 City in Italy
177 McQueen or Martin
178 Artless
179 Overact
180 Alla __
181 Moderated (with ÒdownÓ)
182 Inched
183 Some Europeans
184 Valuable thing
DOWN
1 Put forth
2 Speedy car
3 EU nation
4 Brooks or Blanc
5 Exist
6 Wings
7 Depict
8 Solemn fear
9 Summary, for short
10 Characteristic
11 Times and Trafalgar
12 Cask
13 __ and abet
14 Let it stand
15 Bird that wades
16 Badmouth
17 Time
18 Complete
19 Draw, in a way
20 Consumed
30 __ degree
32 Confer knighthood on
34 Duo
37 Timber tree
38 Defunct acronym
40 "So be it!"
41 "Yikes!"
42 __ -may-care
46 Kind of scholar
48 Meek
50 Place in Asia
51 Severe
52 White-bark tree
53 Body of rules
55 Sleep
56 Seemingly (2 wds.)
58 Famous award
60 Old garment
61 Lab copy
62 Depend
65 Charged particle
67 Warmth
71 Monstrous one
73 __ ex machina
75 Watch part
77 Recognize
80 Usher's beat
81 Hazard to ships
83 Plunder
85 Flock members
88 Sour
90 Attempt
94 Use a sieve
96 Chamber
98 Barrel part
100 Type style
101 Javelin
102 Woolen fabric
103 Conestoga
105 Pucker
107 Manner of walking
109 Stick of pigmented wax
111 Cad
112 Map showing detail
113 Appointments
115 Co-op cousin
116 Landowner
118 __ coffee
120 Stage signal
123 Sorcery
125 Cuckoo
130 Office note, for short
132 Wind
134 From a distance
137 "La Boheme" role
138 Conveyed
140 Give commentary
142 Furrow
144 Excluded
146 Droop
148 Water barrier
149 That is (2 wds.)
150 Maxim
151 Pale
153 Lacking sense
155 Christened
156 Stage play
158 Runs in neutral
159 Socially polished
160 Doctrine
163 Kind of school, for short
166 Iowa town
169 Genesis name
171 Fix fraudulently
172 __ Maria
174 __ Quixote
175 Exec's degree
176 Tax org.
