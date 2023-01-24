ACROSS

1 __ facie case

6 Separately

11 Hidden supply

16 Not shiny

21 Western

22 Bring down

23 Fully

24 Old Greek marketplace

25 Climb

26 Betel palm

27 Beneath

28 "__, c'est moi"

29 Snaky fish

30 After taxes

31 Opera by Verdi

33 Pith helmet

35 High card

36 Desiccate (2 wds.)

39 In an ecstatic state

43 Pester

44 Deighton or Cariou

45 Hindu retreat

47 Father

49 Hotel

51 Mediocre authors

54 Doglike animal

57 Rescuer

59 Engrave

63 Org. for lawyers

64 __ de Janeiro

66 Punning poet

68 Low beams

69 Hungarian sheepdog

70 Nevada town

72 Peculiar

74 Mottled

76 Defeat

78 Before very long

79 Writer of catchphrases

82 Flunk

84 Hanging loosely

86 Matisse or Rousseau

87 Fat

89 New Mexico town

91 Caviar

92 So-so grade

93 Curve shape

95 Burn

97 Oodles

99 Delicate trap

101 Opp. of NNE

104 Back talk

106 Kermit, e.g.

108 Soapstone

110 Unbroken

114 Serene

117 Warty creature

119 City in Spain

121 Cogito __ sum

122 Streetcar

124 Actress __ Sorvino

126 Greek letter

127 Dirt

128 Greek conflict

129 Thailand, formerly

131 Bell sound

133 Certain vote

135 Understand

136 Tear

137 Big-business event

139 Spinet

141 Worries

143 Kimono sash

145 Silvery coins

147 Covered carriage

149 "__ __ Yankee Doodle..."

152 French friend

154 Strainer cousin

157 Painter

161 John __ Passos

162 Hoop

164 Culture medium

165 Butt

167 Payable

168 Old anesthetic

170 Dress in fine clothes

173 Unnamed woman

175 City in Italy

177 McQueen or Martin

178 Artless

179 Overact

180 Alla __

181 Moderated (with ÒdownÓ)

182 Inched

183 Some Europeans

184 Valuable thing

DOWN

1 Put forth

2 Speedy car

3 EU nation

4 Brooks or Blanc

5 Exist

6 Wings

7 Depict

8 Solemn fear

9 Summary, for short

10 Characteristic

11 Times and Trafalgar

12 Cask

13 __ and abet

14 Let it stand

15 Bird that wades

16 Badmouth

17 Time

18 Complete

19 Draw, in a way

20 Consumed

30 __ degree

32 Confer knighthood on

34 Duo

37 Timber tree

38 Defunct acronym

40 "So be it!"

41 "Yikes!"

42 __ -may-care

46 Kind of scholar

48 Meek

50 Place in Asia

51 Severe

52 White-bark tree

53 Body of rules

55 Sleep

56 Seemingly (2 wds.)

58 Famous award

60 Old garment

61 Lab copy

62 Depend

65 Charged particle

67 Warmth

71 Monstrous one

73 __ ex machina

75 Watch part

77 Recognize

80 Usher's beat

81 Hazard to ships

83 Plunder

85 Flock members

88 Sour

90 Attempt

94 Use a sieve

96 Chamber

98 Barrel part

100 Type style

101 Javelin

102 Woolen fabric

103 Conestoga

105 Pucker

107 Manner of walking

109 Stick of pigmented wax

111 Cad

112 Map showing detail

113 Appointments

115 Co-op cousin

116 Landowner

118 __ coffee

120 Stage signal

123 Sorcery

125 Cuckoo

130 Office note, for short

132 Wind

134 From a distance

137 "La Boheme" role

138 Conveyed

140 Give commentary

142 Furrow

144 Excluded

146 Droop

148 Water barrier

149 That is (2 wds.)

150 Maxim

151 Pale

153 Lacking sense

155 Christened

156 Stage play

158 Runs in neutral

159 Socially polished

160 Doctrine

163 Kind of school, for short

166 Iowa town

169 Genesis name

171 Fix fraudulently

172 __ Maria

174 __ Quixote

175 Exec's degree

176 Tax org.

