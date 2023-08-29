Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: FICTIONAL CHARACTERS: "A"
Each answer is the name of a fictional character whose name starts with the letter "A." (e.g., Animated chipmunks named _____, Simon and Theodore. Answer: Alvin.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. He acquires a magic lamp from which he can summon a genie.
Answer________
2. She falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world.
Answer________
3. This captain of the Pequod chases Moby-Dick.
Answer________
4. This lion appears in all seven of "The Chronicles of Narnia."
Answer________
5. One of The Three Musketeers.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. The real name of this "Oliver Twist" character is Jack Dawkins.
Answer________
7. This fearless Gaulish warrior is the titular hero of a French comic book series.
Answer________
8. His two female friends are Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper.
Answer________
9. She was one of Cinderella's stepsisters.
Answer________
10. He learns the magic phrase "open sesame."
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. His archenemies are Black Manta and his own half-brother, Ocean Master.
Answer________
12. In Roman mythology, she was the goddess of dawn.
Answer________
13. He was introduced as Strider in "The Lord of the Rings."
Answer________
14. An 11-year-old girl created by Lucy Maud Montgomery.
Answer________
15. In Greek mythology, she was the goddess of wisdom and the guardian of Athens.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Aladdin. 2. Alice. 3. (Captain) Ahab. 4. Aslan. 5. Athos or Aramis. 6. Artful Dodger. 7. Asterix. 8. Archie Andrews. 9. Anastasia. 10. Ali Baba. 11. Aquaman. 12. Aurora. 13. Aragorn. 14. Anne (Shirley). 15. Athena.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
