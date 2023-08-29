Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: FICTIONAL CHARACTERS: "A"

Each answer is the name of a fictional character whose name starts with the letter "A." (e.g., Animated chipmunks named _____, Simon and Theodore. Answer: Alvin.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. He acquires a magic lamp from which he can summon a genie.

Answer________

2. She falls through a rabbit hole into a fantasy world.

Answer________

3. This captain of the Pequod chases Moby-Dick.

Answer________

4. This lion appears in all seven of "The Chronicles of Narnia."

Answer________

5. One of The Three Musketeers.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. The real name of this "Oliver Twist" character is Jack Dawkins.

Answer________

7. This fearless Gaulish warrior is the titular hero of a French comic book series.

Answer________

8. His two female friends are Veronica Lodge and Betty Cooper.

Answer________

9. She was one of Cinderella's stepsisters.

Answer________

10. He learns the magic phrase "open sesame."

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. His archenemies are Black Manta and his own half-brother, Ocean Master.

Answer________

12. In Roman mythology, she was the goddess of dawn.

Answer________

13. He was introduced as Strider in "The Lord of the Rings."

Answer________

14. An 11-year-old girl created by Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Answer________

15. In Greek mythology, she was the goddess of wisdom and the guardian of Athens.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Aladdin. 2. Alice. 3. (Captain) Ahab. 4. Aslan. 5. Athos or Aramis. 6. Artful Dodger. 7. Asterix. 8. Archie Andrews. 9. Anastasia. 10. Ali Baba. 11. Aquaman. 12. Aurora. 13. Aragorn. 14. Anne (Shirley). 15. Athena.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

