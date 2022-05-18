Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: "B" COUNTRIES
Each answer is the name of a country that begins with the letter "B." (e.g., A landlocked country in Southern Africa. Answer: Botswana.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The largest country in South America.
Answer________
2. Christopher Columbus' first landfall was on one of the islands of this country.
Answer________
3. Simon Bolivar founded this country.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. One of the six founding countries of the European Union.
Answer________
5. The only Central American country where English is the official language.
Answer________
6. Its capital city is Dhaka.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. The easternmost of the West Indies.
Answer________
8. This landlocked country is historically known as Byelorussia.
Answer________
9. European country on the Black Sea.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Brazil. 2. The Bahamas. 3. Bolivia. 4. Belgium. 5. Belize. 6. Bangladesh. 7. Barbados. 8. Belarus. 9. Bulgaria.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.