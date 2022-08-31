Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: ON WHAT ISLAND?
(e.g., Haiti. Answer: Hispaniola.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The Statue of Liberty.
Answer________
2. Pearl Harbor.
Answer________
3. Napoleon Bonaparte’s birthplace.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Islands on which Charles Darwin studied natural selection.
Answer________
5. Island where the mutineers of the Bounty settled.
Answer________
6. The United Nations Secretariat Building.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. On what island did Napoleon die?
Answer________
8. Tokyo.
Answer________
9. On what island was the American flag raised on Mount Suribachi?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Liberty Island. 2. Oahu. 3. Corsica. 4. Galapagos Islands. 5. Pitcairn. 6. Manhattan. 7. Saint Helena. 8. Honshu. 9. Iwo Jima.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
