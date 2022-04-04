Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THE BIBLE

(e.g., His second son was named Ham. Answer: Noah.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. This prophet was swallowed by a “giant fish.”

Answer________

2. This king had to decide which of two mothers should possess a baby.

Answer________

3. His was the longest lifespan mentioned in the Bible (969 years).

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. The Lord set a mark upon this man.

Answer________

5. Who is described as riding a pale horse?

Answer________

6. He preached, “After me comes he who is mightier than I.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. What is said to hide a multitude of sins?

Answer________

8. This Hebrew prophet was taken up to heaven in a chariot of fire.

Answer________

9. Which book of the Bible begins with a silent letter?

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Jonah. 2. Solomon. 3. Methuselah. 4. Cain. 5. Death. 6. John the Baptist. 7. Love. 8. Elijah. 9. Psalms.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

Trending Video

Recommended for you