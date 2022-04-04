Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THE BIBLE
(e.g., His second son was named Ham. Answer: Noah.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. This prophet was swallowed by a “giant fish.”
Answer________
2. This king had to decide which of two mothers should possess a baby.
Answer________
3. His was the longest lifespan mentioned in the Bible (969 years).
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. The Lord set a mark upon this man.
Answer________
5. Who is described as riding a pale horse?
Answer________
6. He preached, “After me comes he who is mightier than I.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. What is said to hide a multitude of sins?
Answer________
8. This Hebrew prophet was taken up to heaven in a chariot of fire.
Answer________
9. Which book of the Bible begins with a silent letter?
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Jonah. 2. Solomon. 3. Methuselah. 4. Cain. 5. Death. 6. John the Baptist. 7. Love. 8. Elijah. 9. Psalms.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
