Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BOOK SERIES
The title of volume 2 is given. Provide the title of volume 1. (e.g., “The Hidden Staircase.” Answer: “The Secret of the Old Clock” (Nancy Drew Mystery Stories).)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1.”Fifty Shades Darker”
Answer________
2. “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets”
Answer________
3. “The Two Towers”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “Prince Caspian”
Answer________
5. “Insurgent”
Answer________
6. “Dragonfly in Amber”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “A Clash of Kings”
Answer________
8. “Catching Fire”
Answer________
9. “The Drawing of the Three”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Fifty Shades of Grey” (E.L. James). 2. “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” (J.K. Rowling). 3. “The Fellowship of the Ring” (J.R.R. Tolkien). 4. “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” (C.S. Lewis). 5. “Divergent” (Veronica Roth). 6. “Outlander” (Diana Gabaldon). 7. “A Game of Thrones” (George R.R. Martin). 8. “The Hunger Games” (Suzanne Collins). 9. “The Gunslinger” (Stephen King).
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
