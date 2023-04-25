Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: PLACE NAMES IN BOOK TITLES

Provide a place name to complete the book title. The author's name is given. (e.g., "Looking for _____," by John Green. Answer: "Looking for Alaska.")

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. "A Passage to _____," by E.M. Forster

2. "A Tree Grows in ____," by Betty Smith

3. "The Merchant of ____," by William Shakespeare

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. "Fear and Loathing in _____," by Hunter S. Thompson

5. "Out of____," by Karen Blixen

6. "The Hotel ______," by John Irving

PH.D. LEVEL

7. "Our Man in ____," by Graham Greene

8. "The _____ House," by John le Carre

9. "Last Exit to _____," by Hubert Selby Jr.

ANSWERS: 1. "A Passage to India." 2. "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn." 3. "The Merchant of Venice." 4. "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." 5. "Out of Africa." 6. "The Hotel New Hampshire." 7. "Our Man in Havana." 8. "The Russia House." 9. "Last Exit to Brooklyn."

SCORING:

18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

