Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: PLACE NAMES IN BOOK TITLES
Provide a place name to complete the book title. The author's name is given. (e.g., "Looking for _____," by John Green. Answer: "Looking for Alaska.")
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. "A Passage to _____," by E.M. Forster
Answer________
2. "A Tree Grows in ____," by Betty Smith
Answer________
3. "The Merchant of ____," by William Shakespeare
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. "Fear and Loathing in _____," by Hunter S. Thompson
Answer________
5. "Out of____," by Karen Blixen
Answer________
6. "The Hotel ______," by John Irving
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. "Our Man in ____," by Graham Greene
Answer________
8. "The _____ House," by John le Carre
Answer________
9. "Last Exit to _____," by Hubert Selby Jr.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. "A Passage to India." 2. "A Tree Grows in Brooklyn." 3. "The Merchant of Venice." 4. "Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas." 5. "Out of Africa." 6. "The Hotel New Hampshire." 7. "Our Man in Havana." 8. "The Russia House." 9. "Last Exit to Brooklyn."
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
