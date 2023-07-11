Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: TWO-NAME COMPANIES
Provide the second name of the company named for two people. Current or former names. (e.g., Peek ____ (biscuits). Answer: Freans.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Barnes & ____ (booksellers)
Answer________
2. Procter & ____ (consumer goods)
Answer________
3. Sherwin-_____ (paint)
Answer________
4. Rolls-_____ (automobiles)
Answer________
5. Baskin-____ (ice cream)
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. Black+____ (power tools)
Answer________
7. Wells ____ (financial services)
Answer________
8. Neiman _____ (department stores)
Answer________
9. Anheuser-____ (brewing company)
Answer________
10. Fisher-_____ (toys)
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Goldman ____ (financial services)
Answer________
12. Smith & ____ (firearms)
Answer________
13. Pratt & ____ (aerospace manufacturer)
Answer________
14. Abercrombie & ____ (clothing retailer)
Answer________
15. Bang & ____ (consumer electronics)
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Noble. 2. Gamble. 3. Williams. 4. Royce. 5. Robbins. 6. Decker. 7. Fargo. 8. Marcus. 9. Busch. 10. Price. 11. Sachs. 12. Wesson. 13. Whitney. 14. Fitch. 15. Olufsen.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
