Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: TWO-NAME COMPANIES

Provide the second name of the company named for two people. Current or former names. (e.g., Peek ____ (biscuits). Answer: Freans.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Barnes & ____ (booksellers)

Answer________

2. Procter & ____ (consumer goods)

Answer________

3. Sherwin-_____ (paint)

Answer________

4. Rolls-_____ (automobiles)

Answer________

5. Baskin-____ (ice cream)

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

6. Black+____ (power tools)

Answer________

7. Wells ____ (financial services)

Answer________

8. Neiman _____ (department stores)

Answer________

9. Anheuser-____ (brewing company)

Answer________

10. Fisher-_____ (toys)

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

11. Goldman ____ (financial services)

Answer________

12. Smith & ____ (firearms)

Answer________

13. Pratt & ____ (aerospace manufacturer)

Answer________

14. Abercrombie & ____ (clothing retailer)

Answer________

15. Bang & ____ (consumer electronics)

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Noble. 2. Gamble. 3. Williams. 4. Royce. 5. Robbins. 6. Decker. 7. Fargo. 8. Marcus. 9. Busch. 10. Price. 11. Sachs. 12. Wesson. 13. Whitney. 14. Fitch. 15. Olufsen.

SCORING:

24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

