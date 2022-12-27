Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: D to E
Each answer is a six-letter verb that starts with "D" and ends with "E." (e.g., To be involved in an activity for a short time in a way that is not very serious. Answer: Dabble.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. To harm something physically so that it is broken, spoiled or injured.
Answer________
2. To argue with one another.
Answer________
3. To remove information stored in a computer.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To assign to a lower position.
Answer________
5. To make a liquid less strong by adding water or another liquid.
Answer________
6. To conclude by reasoning.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. To hang freely.
Answer________
8. To force a political leader out of a position of power.
Answer________
9. To remove dirt and sand from the bottom of a river or lake.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Damage. 2. Debate. 3. Delete. 4. Demote. 5. Dilute. 6. Deduce. 7. Dangle. 8. Depose. 9. Dredge.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
