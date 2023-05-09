Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: 6-LETTER WORDS ENDING IN "O"
(e.g., Between dark blue and purple in color. Answer: Indigo.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A robe with long sleeves originally worn by Japanese.
Answer________
2. A small building with open sides, usually in a garden.
Answer________
3. A common brown-, red- or yellow-skinned vegetable.
Answer________
4. A blanket-like cloak with a hole in the center for the head.
Answer________
5. A permanent picture that is drawn on a part of the body.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
6. A semiformal evening suit for men.
Answer________
7. A public building for gambling and entertainment.
Answer________
8. A person with an absence of pigment in the skin and white hair.
Answer________
9. The largest member of the grass family.
Answer________
10. A horse that is still wild, especially in a rodeo.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
11. Having the hands on hips and elbows extending outward.
Answer________
12. A man who is hired as an escort for a woman.
Answer________
13. A piece of music that should be played or sung slowly.
Answer________
14. A complete and embarrassing failure.
Answer________
15. A small, informal restaurant serving wine.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Kimono. 2. Gazebo. 3. Potato. 4. Poncho. 5. Tattoo. 6. Tuxedo. 7. Casino. 8. Albino. 9. Bamboo. 10. Bronco. 11. Akimbo. 12. Gigolo. 13. Adagio. 14. Fiasco. 15. Bistro.
SCORING:
24 to 30 points -- congratulations, doctor; 18 to 23 points -- honors graduate; 13 to 17 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 5 to 12 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 4 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
