Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: “EVIL” WORDS
Each answer contains “evil.” (e.g., The ruler of hell. Answer: Devil.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. The capital city of bullfighting in Spain.
Answer________
2. Someone who does dangerous things for enjoyment and does not worry about the risk.
Answer________
3. A large city in North Carolina.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. To hate and criticize someone very much.
Answer________
5. Stage entertainment offering a variety of short acts.
Answer________
6. His novels include “On the Beach” and “A Town Like Alice.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Name of cities in Arkansas, Kansas and Michigan.
Answer________
8. To torment mercilessly; plague.
Answer________
9. An insect that eats plants and can destroy crops such as cotton.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Seville. 2. Daredevil. 3. Asheville. 4. Revile. 5. Vaudeville. 6. Nevil Shute. 7. Belleville. 8. Bedevil. 9. Weevil.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.