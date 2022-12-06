ACROSS

1 Wooden pin

6 Rogen or MacFarlane

10 Facilitate

14 Reveal

18 Some stage lines

20 Western Indian

21 Gentle

22 With full force

24 "__ Fair"

25 Paints for artists

26 "Oh, woe!"

27 Quantity of things

29 "__ __ a Kick out of You"

30 Appointment

32 Charged particle

34 Ice mass at sea

36 Place near Ecuador

37 __ Moines

38 Grow together

39 Pilfer

41 Dregs

43 Ship's record

44 Pay attention to

45 New business (Hyph.)

47 Cudgel

49 Maize product

52 Owl's cry

53 Arab VIP

55 Source

59 Happening

60 Forage plant

62 Hammer part

64 __ Baggins

65 Tirade

66 Warsaw natives

67 Snoop

69 Chinese "way"

71 __ __ -yourself

72 Like Methuselah

73 Ventilated

74 Flight formation

75 River horse, for short

77 Sawbones

78 Inched

80 "Sweet" age

82 Hindquarters

84 Astonish

85 From a distance

87 Arm bone

88 Composition

89 Cafe

90 Triumph

92 Ships of a navy

93 Dash widths

94 Shoelace end

96 Samovar

97 Vuitton or Armstrong

99 Ref's cousin

102 Stringed instrument

104 Writer __ Fleming

105 Marry

106 Light wood

107 Cry like a donkey

108 Moral nature

110 Helicon

112 Compel

114 __ -de-lis

115 Edible seed

117 Money overseas

119 Coolidge or Moreno

120 Baby's bed

121 Slender

123 Fate

125 Seize

126 State of matter

129 Tangle

131 Bee's defense

132 Wharf

133 Nine days' wonder

136 Wall pier

138 Black

140 Scarlet

141 Stroke in golf

142 __ vera

143 Illinois city

145 Pith helmet

147 Traditional learning

149 Bodyguard

151 Twist

152 Clapton or Idle

153 Love god

154 Distant

155 If not

156 Trig or calc

157 Agcy.

158 Fragrant wood

DOWN

1 Work by Michelangelo

2 Kind of orange

3 Reds and whites

4 Redact

5 Allow

6 F. __ Fitzgerald

7 Cleveland's lake

8 __ Aviv

9 Pause

10 Issue forth

11 Trouble

12 Sizeable slice

13 Failed Ford

14 Hybrid fruit

15 Earthbound bird

16 Lantern

17 Defame

19 Port in Australia

23 Notorious ruler

28 Carpet

31 Succor

33 Poetic preposition

35 Kind of family room

38 He's Superman

39 Halts

40 Like bad gravy

42 Ride a wave

44 Clue

45 Did a farm job

46 Cap-a- __

48 Cage occupant

49 Big sandwich

50 Racetrack shape

51 German composer Felix __

52 Pit

54 Eye part

56 Easygoing (Hyph.)

57 Folly

58 V-shaped cut

60 Quantity of wood

61 Top

63 Short sleep

66 Dumpling variety

68 Give back

70 Character in "Hamlet"

73 Where Greeks met

74 Beneficial quality

75 Female fowl

76 Sheltered places

79 Spot

80 Plant pouch

81 Isle of __

83 Application

84 Of limited extent

85 Street

86 Healthy

89 Oblique edge

91 Church calendar

92 Melt together

95 Dead lang.

97 The non-clergy

98 Olympic gymnast Korbut

100 Manhandle

101 Combustible heap

103 Oodles

105 Merchandise

106 Showy jewelry

107 Spill the beans

109 Kimono fabric

111 Unopened flower

113 Like a tabby

114 Fight

116 Ancestry

118 Ratite bird

120 Lunar landscape feature

122 Crowd

124 Gift for a dad

125 Stomach

126 Opening

127 Freshly

128 Retail establishment

130 Tribal emblem

132 Hunt

133 Deluge

134 Big blood vessel

135 Hinder

137 Seed appendage

139 Ibsen character

141 Support

142 Summit

144 __ and outs

146 Fruit stone

148 Metal-bearing mineral

150 Dry, as wine

