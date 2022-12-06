ACROSS
1 Wooden pin
6 Rogen or MacFarlane
10 Facilitate
14 Reveal
18 Some stage lines
20 Western Indian
21 Gentle
22 With full force
24 "__ Fair"
25 Paints for artists
26 "Oh, woe!"
27 Quantity of things
29 "__ __ a Kick out of You"
30 Appointment
32 Charged particle
34 Ice mass at sea
36 Place near Ecuador
37 __ Moines
38 Grow together
39 Pilfer
41 Dregs
43 Ship's record
44 Pay attention to
45 New business (Hyph.)
47 Cudgel
49 Maize product
52 Owl's cry
53 Arab VIP
55 Source
59 Happening
60 Forage plant
62 Hammer part
64 __ Baggins
65 Tirade
66 Warsaw natives
67 Snoop
69 Chinese "way"
71 __ __ -yourself
72 Like Methuselah
73 Ventilated
74 Flight formation
75 River horse, for short
77 Sawbones
78 Inched
80 "Sweet" age
82 Hindquarters
84 Astonish
85 From a distance
87 Arm bone
88 Composition
89 Cafe
90 Triumph
92 Ships of a navy
93 Dash widths
94 Shoelace end
96 Samovar
97 Vuitton or Armstrong
99 Ref's cousin
102 Stringed instrument
104 Writer __ Fleming
105 Marry
106 Light wood
107 Cry like a donkey
108 Moral nature
110 Helicon
112 Compel
114 __ -de-lis
115 Edible seed
117 Money overseas
119 Coolidge or Moreno
120 Baby's bed
121 Slender
123 Fate
125 Seize
126 State of matter
129 Tangle
131 Bee's defense
132 Wharf
133 Nine days' wonder
136 Wall pier
138 Black
140 Scarlet
141 Stroke in golf
142 __ vera
143 Illinois city
145 Pith helmet
147 Traditional learning
149 Bodyguard
151 Twist
152 Clapton or Idle
153 Love god
154 Distant
155 If not
156 Trig or calc
157 Agcy.
158 Fragrant wood
DOWN
1 Work by Michelangelo
2 Kind of orange
3 Reds and whites
4 Redact
5 Allow
6 F. __ Fitzgerald
7 Cleveland's lake
8 __ Aviv
9 Pause
10 Issue forth
11 Trouble
12 Sizeable slice
13 Failed Ford
14 Hybrid fruit
15 Earthbound bird
16 Lantern
17 Defame
19 Port in Australia
23 Notorious ruler
28 Carpet
31 Succor
33 Poetic preposition
35 Kind of family room
38 He's Superman
39 Halts
40 Like bad gravy
42 Ride a wave
44 Clue
45 Did a farm job
46 Cap-a- __
48 Cage occupant
49 Big sandwich
50 Racetrack shape
51 German composer Felix __
52 Pit
54 Eye part
56 Easygoing (Hyph.)
57 Folly
58 V-shaped cut
60 Quantity of wood
61 Top
63 Short sleep
66 Dumpling variety
68 Give back
70 Character in "Hamlet"
73 Where Greeks met
74 Beneficial quality
75 Female fowl
76 Sheltered places
79 Spot
80 Plant pouch
81 Isle of __
83 Application
84 Of limited extent
85 Street
86 Healthy
89 Oblique edge
91 Church calendar
92 Melt together
95 Dead lang.
97 The non-clergy
98 Olympic gymnast Korbut
100 Manhandle
101 Combustible heap
103 Oodles
105 Merchandise
106 Showy jewelry
107 Spill the beans
109 Kimono fabric
111 Unopened flower
113 Like a tabby
114 Fight
116 Ancestry
118 Ratite bird
120 Lunar landscape feature
122 Crowd
124 Gift for a dad
125 Stomach
126 Opening
127 Freshly
128 Retail establishment
130 Tribal emblem
132 Hunt
133 Deluge
134 Big blood vessel
135 Hinder
137 Seed appendage
139 Ibsen character
141 Support
142 Summit
144 __ and outs
146 Fruit stone
148 Metal-bearing mineral
150 Dry, as wine
