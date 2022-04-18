Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: BEVERAGES

(e.g., The beverage associated with the name Smirnoff. Answer: Vodka.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. A bottle of this beverage is used to christen ships.

Answer________

2. Michael Buble has done commercials for this sparkling water product.

Answer________

3. It is produced by the mammary glands of mammals.

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. For what does the “RC” on RC Cola stand?

Answer________

5. This is the most common way of making coffee in Southern Europe.

Answer________

6. This French brand of natural bottled mineral water is sold in a green bottle.

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. According to legend, coffee beans were discovered in this country.

Answer________

8. What is high tea?

Answer________

9. This soft drink was introduced as Brad’s Drink but was renamed ____ in 1898.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. Champagne. 2. Bubly. 3. Milk. 4. Royal Crown. 5. Espresso. 6. Perrier. 7. Ethiopia. 8. A late-afternoon or early-evening meal that includes tea. 9. Pepsi-Cola.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

