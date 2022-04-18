Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BEVERAGES
(e.g., The beverage associated with the name Smirnoff. Answer: Vodka.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A bottle of this beverage is used to christen ships.
Answer________
2. Michael Buble has done commercials for this sparkling water product.
Answer________
3. It is produced by the mammary glands of mammals.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. For what does the “RC” on RC Cola stand?
Answer________
5. This is the most common way of making coffee in Southern Europe.
Answer________
6. This French brand of natural bottled mineral water is sold in a green bottle.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. According to legend, coffee beans were discovered in this country.
Answer________
8. What is high tea?
Answer________
9. This soft drink was introduced as Brad’s Drink but was renamed ____ in 1898.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Champagne. 2. Bubly. 3. Milk. 4. Royal Crown. 5. Espresso. 6. Perrier. 7. Ethiopia. 8. A late-afternoon or early-evening meal that includes tea. 9. Pepsi-Cola.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
