Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: THREE-LETTER COMBINATIONS
What three-letter combination is found in each of the three words? (e.g., Philosophy, closure, tuberculosis. Answer: los.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Liberty, aberration, raspberry
Answer________
2. Partnership, cashier, sunshine
Answer________
3. Memory, oxymoron, memorandum
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Blasphemy, teaspoon, exasperating
Answer________
5. Hypothesis, breathe, ethernet
Answer________
6. Schedule, orchestra, bachelor
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Excelsior, quarrelsome, maelstrom
Answer________
8. Xenophobia, menopause, inoperable
Answer________
9. Plaything, rhythmic, mythological
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. ber. 2. shi. 3. mor. 4. asp. 5. the. 6. che. 7. els. 8. nop. 9. yth.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.