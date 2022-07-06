Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: THREE-LETTER COMBINATIONS

What three-letter combination is found in each of the three words? (e.g., Philosophy, closure, tuberculosis. Answer: los.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Liberty, aberration, raspberry

Answer________

2. Partnership, cashier, sunshine

Answer________

3. Memory, oxymoron, memorandum

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Blasphemy, teaspoon, exasperating

Answer________

5. Hypothesis, breathe, ethernet

Answer________

6. Schedule, orchestra, bachelor

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. Excelsior, quarrelsome, maelstrom

Answer________

8. Xenophobia, menopause, inoperable

Answer________

9. Plaything, rhythmic, mythological

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. ber. 2. shi. 3. mor. 4. asp. 5. the. 6. che. 7. els. 8. nop. 9. yth.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

