ACROSS
1 Boat or ship
6 Avatar of Vishnu
10 Manhandled
15 Lettuce type
18 Powell or Zellweger
19 Sheep breed
21 Upper crust
22 Fellow
23 Oak-to-be
24 Handsome dude
25 Apportion
26 Ceremony
27 As clear as __
28 Confidence
29 Got by
31 In seventh __
33 Kind of school
35 Paddy plant
36 Gold rush territory
37 Make-believe
38 Express a view
40 Light lunch
41 Function
42 Opulent home
44 Wander
45 Look over quickly
47 Betsy or Diana
51 Gully
52 Meager
53 Plundered
55 "Nonsense!"
56 Very angry
57 See
58 Hoofed mammal
60 Far too heavy
62 Masculine
63 Followed
65 Sch. out west
66 Tap
67 "Much __ About Nothing"
68 Peel
69 Reputation
71 Chile saltpeter
73 Sch. subject
75 Tip
76 Hit
77 Letters in genetics
78 Shadowy
81 One of the Muses
83 Wrinkle
84 Dustin Hoffman film role
85 Spinning toy
87 Scorched
90 Goatee's place
92 __ Johnson, "The Rock"
94 Alliance acronym
95 Felony
96 Energy type
98 Hold sway
99 Fasteners
100 Aged
101 Prepare for cooking, as a fish
103 Peace goddess
105 Vain
106 Powerless
108 Female animal
109 Wave top
110 Roman lyric poet
111 False (Abbr.)
113 Aspect
114 Show off
115 Silly
118 Business leader
119 Brook
120 Isle of exile
124 Conundrum
125 Edible mushroom
126 Kicks
127 Charged particle
128 Gong kin
129 Artless
131 Fit for growing crops
133 Schwimmer or Bowie
135 Pointed arch
136 Mentions
137 Depended
138 Beethoven's "Fur __"
139 Crimson
140 Put forth effort
141 Natural talent
142 Walks through water
DOWN
1 Charley horse
2 Happen again
3 Battery terminal
4 __ -de-lance
5 Half a score
6 Lessen
7 Came to be
8 After-dinner candy
9 Cuckoo
10 Edible husk
11 Steve or Woody
12 Untamed
13 WWII abbr.
14 Oust a ruler
15 Flavoring plant
16 Of a grain
17 Lay out money
19 Leatherneck
20 Kiss
22 Lunar landscape feature
28 Short time
30 "Yep!"
32 Snaky fish
34 Well-mannered
36 Tale
37 Talk on and on
39 Glass square
40 Condition
42 Procession
43 Arthurian paradise
44 Chide
45 Make dirty
46 Sir Arthur __ __
48 A state (Abbr.)
49 Merely acceptable (Hyph.)
50 Let it stand
51 Ottava __
52 Image expert (2 wds.)
53 Dough
54 Dummy
57 Beatified one
59 Named a price
61 Dove or hawk
63 Walk
64 Anno __
66 Post
70 Racket
72 "__ __ ear and out ..."
74 Microorganism
76 Goo
79 Type style
80 Mark with blotches
82 Woodwind
84 Place often visited
86 Affectation
87 Flatbottom boat
88 Perry's creator
89 Great opera
91 Sharpen
93 Take forcibly
94 Set down in a symbol system
96 Slacken
97 Ring-shaped
99 Incinerate
102 High status
104 Film spool
105 Game-rule infringements
107 Catch fire
109 Imprison
110 Stopped
112 Thickness measure
113 Woodland
114 Spectrum color
115 Garden shelter
116 Blockade
117 Ran in neutral
118 __ and shaker
119 Batman's sidekick
121 Enraged
122 Idaho city
123 Range in South America
125 Little bit
126 Bundle
130 __ -en-Provence
132 Johnny __
133 Morning wetness
134 Wing
