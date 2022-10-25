ACROSS

1 Boat or ship

6 Avatar of Vishnu

10 Manhandled

15 Lettuce type

18 Powell or Zellweger

19 Sheep breed

21 Upper crust

22 Fellow

23 Oak-to-be

24 Handsome dude

25 Apportion

26 Ceremony

27 As clear as __

28 Confidence

29 Got by

31 In seventh __

33 Kind of school

35 Paddy plant

36 Gold rush territory

37 Make-believe

38 Express a view

40 Light lunch

41 Function

42 Opulent home

44 Wander

45 Look over quickly

47 Betsy or Diana

51 Gully

52 Meager

53 Plundered

55 "Nonsense!"

56 Very angry

57 See

58 Hoofed mammal

60 Far too heavy

62 Masculine

63 Followed

65 Sch. out west

66 Tap

67 "Much __ About Nothing"

68 Peel

69 Reputation

71 Chile saltpeter

73 Sch. subject

75 Tip

76 Hit

77 Letters in genetics

78 Shadowy

81 One of the Muses

83 Wrinkle

84 Dustin Hoffman film role

85 Spinning toy

87 Scorched

90 Goatee's place

92 __ Johnson, "The Rock"

94 Alliance acronym

95 Felony

96 Energy type

98 Hold sway

99 Fasteners

100 Aged

101 Prepare for cooking, as a fish

103 Peace goddess

105 Vain

106 Powerless

108 Female animal

109 Wave top

110 Roman lyric poet

111 False (Abbr.)

113 Aspect

114 Show off

115 Silly

118 Business leader

119 Brook

120 Isle of exile

124 Conundrum

125 Edible mushroom

126 Kicks

127 Charged particle

128 Gong kin

129 Artless

131 Fit for growing crops

133 Schwimmer or Bowie

135 Pointed arch

136 Mentions

137 Depended

138 Beethoven's "Fur __"

139 Crimson

140 Put forth effort

141 Natural talent

142 Walks through water

DOWN

1 Charley horse

2 Happen again

3 Battery terminal

4 __ -de-lance

5 Half a score

6 Lessen

7 Came to be

8 After-dinner candy

9 Cuckoo

10 Edible husk

11 Steve or Woody

12 Untamed

13 WWII abbr.

14 Oust a ruler

15 Flavoring plant

16 Of a grain

17 Lay out money

19 Leatherneck

20 Kiss

22 Lunar landscape feature

28 Short time

30 "Yep!"

32 Snaky fish

34 Well-mannered

36 Tale

37 Talk on and on

39 Glass square

40 Condition

42 Procession

43 Arthurian paradise

44 Chide

45 Make dirty

46 Sir Arthur __ __

48 A state (Abbr.)

49 Merely acceptable (Hyph.)

50 Let it stand

51 Ottava __

52 Image expert (2 wds.)

53 Dough

54 Dummy

57 Beatified one

59 Named a price

61 Dove or hawk

63 Walk

64 Anno __

66 Post

70 Racket

72 "__ __ ear and out ..."

74 Microorganism

76 Goo

79 Type style

80 Mark with blotches

82 Woodwind

84 Place often visited

86 Affectation

87 Flatbottom boat

88 Perry's creator

89 Great opera

91 Sharpen

93 Take forcibly

94 Set down in a symbol system

96 Slacken

97 Ring-shaped

99 Incinerate

102 High status

104 Film spool

105 Game-rule infringements

107 Catch fire

109 Imprison

110 Stopped

112 Thickness measure

113 Woodland

114 Spectrum color

115 Garden shelter

116 Blockade

117 Ran in neutral

118 __ and shaker

119 Batman's sidekick

121 Enraged

122 Idaho city

123 Range in South America

125 Little bit

126 Bundle

130 __ -en-Provence

132 Johnny __

133 Morning wetness

134 Wing

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you