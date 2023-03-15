Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: MUSICALS
(e.g., Based on Edna Ferber’s best-selling novel of the same name. Answer: “Show Boat.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Based on a novel by Charles Dickens.
Answer________
2. Set in New York but inspired by Shakespeare’s play “Romeo and Juliet.”
Answer________
3. The musical numbers include “Memory” and “Mr. Mistoffelees.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. It tells the story of Maria, who takes a job as a governess.
Answer________
5. This musical is about one of America’s Founding Fathers.
Answer________
6. This musical concentrates on the life of an Argentine political leader.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. About a governess at a Siamese king’s court.
Answer________
8. It is adapted from the novel “The Once and Future King.”
Answer________
9. The semi-biographical plot is based on the life of Fanny Brice.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Oliver!” 2. “West Side Story.” 3. “Cats.” 4. “The Sound of Music.” 5. “Hamilton.” 6. “Evita.” 7. “The King and I.” 8. “Camelot.” 9. “Funny Girl.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.