Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: BABY
Each answer contains "baby." (e.g., An ancient kingdom in Mesopotamia. Answer: Babylonia.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. A party at which gifts are given to a woman who is pregnant.
Answer________
2. A small grand piano.
Answer________
3. Two-word term for the larger than expected generation born shortly after World War II.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. In this song, Eartha Kitt sang, "I want a yacht and really that's not a lot."
Answer________
5. A style of women's dress.
Answer________
6. Nickname of bank robber George Nelson.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. Eight-word phrase meaning don't discard the favorable along with the unfavorable.
Answer________
8. A 2004 sports film starring Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman and Hilary Swank.
Answer________
9. A nocturnal African primate also called a galago.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. Baby shower. 2. Baby grand. 3. Baby boomers. 4. "Santa Baby." 5. Babydoll. 6. "Baby Face Nelson." 7. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. 8. "Million Dollar Baby." 9. Bush baby.
SCORING:
18 points -- congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points -- honors graduate; 10 to 14 points -- you're plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points -- you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points -- enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points -- who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
