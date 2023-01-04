Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: four-LETTER FILM TITLES
Each answer is a film title consisting of a four-letter word. (e.g., Battle of Rorke’s Drift. Answer: “Zulu.”)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Shark!
Answer________
2. “Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In.”
Answer________
3. Mobile Army Surgical Hospital.
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. A rabid St. Bernard.
Answer________
5. “Canadian Caper” with Ben Affleck as Mendez.
Answer________
6. A pig does the work of a sheepdog.
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. About the life and career of John Reed.
Answer________
8. A science-fiction film involving “spice.”
Answer________
9. An adaptation of a Thomas Hardy novel.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Jaws.” 2. “Hair.” 3. “MASH.” 4. “Cujo.” 5. “Argo.” 6. “Babe.” 7. “Reds.” 8. “Dune.” 9. “Tess.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.