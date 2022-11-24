Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: GAME SHOWS

Provide the last word of the game show title. (e.g., “Who Wants to Be a ____?” Answer: Millionaire.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. “Wheel of ____”

Answer________

2. “Let’s Make a ____”

Answer________

3. “Deal or No ____”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. “25 Words or ____”

Answer________

5. “The Price Is ___”

Answer________

6. “You Bet Your ____”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. “The Joker’s ____”

Answer________

8. “The $100,000 ____”

Answer________

9. “Family ____”

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. “Wheel of Fortune.” 2. “Let’s Make a Deal.” 3. “Deal or No Deal.” 4. “25 Words or Less.” 5. “The Price Is Right.” 6. “You Bet Your Life.” 7. “The Joker’s Wild.” 8. “The $100,000 Pyramid.” 9. “Family Feud.”

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

