Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: GAME SHOWS
Provide the last word of the game show title. (e.g., “Who Wants to Be a ____?” Answer: Millionaire.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. “Wheel of ____”
Answer________
2. “Let’s Make a ____”
Answer________
3. “Deal or No ____”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. “25 Words or ____”
Answer________
5. “The Price Is ___”
Answer________
6. “You Bet Your ____”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. “The Joker’s ____”
Answer________
8. “The $100,000 ____”
Answer________
9. “Family ____”
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. “Wheel of Fortune.” 2. “Let’s Make a Deal.” 3. “Deal or No Deal.” 4. “25 Words or Less.” 5. “The Price Is Right.” 6. “You Bet Your Life.” 7. “The Joker’s Wild.” 8. “The $100,000 Pyramid.” 9. “Family Feud.”
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
