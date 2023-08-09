Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.
Subject: IRISH PEOPLE OF NOTE
(e.g., Redhead actress of “How Green Was My Valley” (1941). Answer: Maureen O’Hara.)
FRESHMAN LEVEL
1. Author of “Finnegans Wake” and “Ulysses.”
Answer________
2. The first Irish actor to play James Bond in film.
Answer________
3. Author of “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “The Canterville Ghost.”
Answer________
GRADUATE LEVEL
4. Four-letter stage name of the lead singer of U2.
Answer________
5. Noted for his Gothic horror novel “Dracula.”
Answer________
6. Author of “The Chronicles of Narnia.”
Answer________
PH.D. LEVEL
7. One-time spouse of Emma Thompson and winner of Best Screenplay Oscar for “Belfast.”
Answer________
8. Four-letter name of female singer-songwriter and musician who pioneered modern Celtic music.
Answer________
9. Arthur _____ invented Ireland’s most famous beverage.
Answer________
ANSWERS: 1. James Joyce. 2. Pierce Brosnan. 3. Oscar Wilde. 4. Bono. 5. Bram Stoker. 6. C.S. Lewis. 7. Kenneth Branagh. 8. Enya. 9. Guinness.
SCORING:
18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?
