Take this Super Quiz to a Ph.D. Score 1 point for each correct answer on the Freshman Level, 2 points on the Graduate Level and 3 points on the Ph.D. Level.

Subject: IRISH PEOPLE OF NOTE

(e.g., Redhead actress of “How Green Was My Valley” (1941). Answer: Maureen O’Hara.)

FRESHMAN LEVEL

1. Author of “Finnegans Wake” and “Ulysses.”

Answer________

2. The first Irish actor to play James Bond in film.

Answer________

3. Author of “The Importance of Being Earnest” and “The Canterville Ghost.”

Answer________

GRADUATE LEVEL

4. Four-letter stage name of the lead singer of U2.

Answer________

5. Noted for his Gothic horror novel “Dracula.”

Answer________

6. Author of “The Chronicles of Narnia.”

Answer________

PH.D. LEVEL

7. One-time spouse of Emma Thompson and winner of Best Screenplay Oscar for “Belfast.”

Answer________

8. Four-letter name of female singer-songwriter and musician who pioneered modern Celtic music.

Answer________

9. Arthur _____ invented Ireland’s most famous beverage.

Answer________

ANSWERS: 1. James Joyce. 2. Pierce Brosnan. 3. Oscar Wilde. 4. Bono. 5. Bram Stoker. 6. C.S. Lewis. 7. Kenneth Branagh. 8. Enya. 9. Guinness.

SCORING:

18 points — congratulations, doctor; 15 to 17 points — honors graduate; 10 to 14 points — you’re plenty smart, but no grind; 4 to 9 points — you really should hit the books harder; 1 point to 3 points — enroll in remedial courses immediately; 0 points — who reads the questions to you?

Super Quiz is a registered trademark of K. Fisher Enterprises Ltd.

