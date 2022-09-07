ACROSS

1 Washed-out

6 Visage

10 "Take a hike!"

15 Millan or Romero

20 Angle type

21 Ellipse

22 Sao __, Brazil

23 In abundance

24 Of the kidneys

25 Queue

26 Moon's itinerary

27 Drug

28 "...__ I saw Elba"

29 Eye part

31 Sandy material

33 Discern

35 Copied

36 Feeling low

37 Handled roughly

39 Edge tool

41 Flow

44 Annex

45 Competent

48 Young bird

53 Flatten

54 Pole on a ship

55 More petite

57 Scarlett of Tara

58 Family member

59 Far-reaching

60 Animal enclosure

61 Tub washing

63 Eject

64 "You __ your life!"

65 Use hook and line

66 Box

68 Achievement

70 Poor grade

71 Mountaintop

72 Knitted garments

74 Murdered

76 Tooth that grinds

79 Antelope

81 Exercise movements

83 Mystery

87 Old Greek theater

88 Mend

89 Lake in Nevada

91 Old Celtic priest

92 Sneaky guy

94 Chirp

96 Bender

97 Rips apart

98 Town in Oklahoma

100 Disfigured

102 Girl

104 Fore-and- __

107 Went very fast

109 Kilmer poem

110 Small room

111 Spring

114 Online journal

116 Old ointment

118 __ sack

119 Watery trench

120 Tea beverage

121 Was concerned

123 Erred

125 Scald

126 Bodily injury

127 Fashion

128 Bone (Prefix)

129 Foundation

130 Alter

131 __ -Magnon

133 Tall birds

136 Seed appendage

137 Pillar

141 Symbol of life

144 Submissive

145 Leave out

146 School gp.

149 Hooded jacket

151 Not at all

153 Relaxation

155 Something spiral in form

157 Red

158 Peace goddess

159 __ vital

160 Musical work

161 Vagrant

162 Nicely sour

163 Sassy

164 American Beauties

DOWN

1 Ride charge

2 Genus of maples

3 Desert feature

4 Zeta follower

5 Samson and __

6 __ a deux

7 Car rental company

8 Tin

9 Classy

10 Go bad

11 __ blanche

12 Massage

13 Settled on a branch

14 Airborne speck

15 Beret

16 Essays of __

17 Kind of bubble

18 Commedia dell'__

19 Marsh plant

23 Medal metal

30 Demon __

32 Hairpiece, facetiously

34 Mythical father of Odysseus

36 Outdo

37 Brume

38 Rather or Castellaneta

40 Park of a kind

41 Strikebreaker

42 Faithful

43 Smallest pup

44 Bathe

46 Best __ and tucker

47 Frond

49 A pronoun

50 Praise

51 Scottish Gaelic

52 London gallery

54 Concealed

55 Water bird

56 Bury

59 By way of

60 Urge

62 Patriot Nathan __

65 Convert into alcohol

66 Link

67 Foes

69 Twining stem

71 Short stop

72 Goods

73 Put out money

75 Sent a telegram

76 Hayloft

77 Work in verse

78 Grassland

80 Drink

82 Droop

84 Spray or stun

85 Center (Prefix)

86 Pennysaver items

90 Put down

93 Celebrity

95 Analyze grammatically

96 Born and __

99 Old cavalryman

101 Peruse

103 Keyboard key

104 The rudiments

105 No longer sparkling

106 Whig opponent

108 Love god

110 Reactor part

111 Avoid

112 Pain

113 __ memoire

115 Toothpaste type

117 Period

119 Make untidy

120 A fossil fuel

122 Winter mo.

124 Not very many

125 Mixologist

126 To what place

129 Flying insect

130 Dernier __

132 Libertine

134 In the company of

135 Decimal system creator

136 Catkin

137 Treaty

138 Unique thing

139 Bird found in marshes

140 Decorate

142 Grow together

143 Circle dance

145 Eskers

146 Extra thing

147 Ebb or neap

148 Eliminates, colloquially

150 Snake

152 Farm bird

154 English festival

156 WWII abbr.

