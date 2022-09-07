ACROSS
1 Washed-out
6 Visage
10 "Take a hike!"
15 Millan or Romero
20 Angle type
21 Ellipse
22 Sao __, Brazil
23 In abundance
24 Of the kidneys
25 Queue
26 Moon's itinerary
27 Drug
28 "...__ I saw Elba"
29 Eye part
31 Sandy material
33 Discern
35 Copied
36 Feeling low
37 Handled roughly
39 Edge tool
41 Flow
44 Annex
45 Competent
48 Young bird
53 Flatten
54 Pole on a ship
55 More petite
57 Scarlett of Tara
58 Family member
59 Far-reaching
60 Animal enclosure
61 Tub washing
63 Eject
64 "You __ your life!"
65 Use hook and line
66 Box
68 Achievement
70 Poor grade
71 Mountaintop
72 Knitted garments
74 Murdered
76 Tooth that grinds
79 Antelope
81 Exercise movements
83 Mystery
87 Old Greek theater
88 Mend
89 Lake in Nevada
91 Old Celtic priest
92 Sneaky guy
94 Chirp
96 Bender
97 Rips apart
98 Town in Oklahoma
100 Disfigured
102 Girl
104 Fore-and- __
107 Went very fast
109 Kilmer poem
110 Small room
111 Spring
114 Online journal
116 Old ointment
118 __ sack
119 Watery trench
120 Tea beverage
121 Was concerned
123 Erred
125 Scald
126 Bodily injury
127 Fashion
128 Bone (Prefix)
129 Foundation
130 Alter
131 __ -Magnon
133 Tall birds
136 Seed appendage
137 Pillar
141 Symbol of life
144 Submissive
145 Leave out
146 School gp.
149 Hooded jacket
151 Not at all
153 Relaxation
155 Something spiral in form
157 Red
158 Peace goddess
159 __ vital
160 Musical work
161 Vagrant
162 Nicely sour
163 Sassy
164 American Beauties
DOWN
1 Ride charge
2 Genus of maples
3 Desert feature
4 Zeta follower
5 Samson and __
6 __ a deux
7 Car rental company
8 Tin
9 Classy
10 Go bad
11 __ blanche
12 Massage
13 Settled on a branch
14 Airborne speck
15 Beret
16 Essays of __
17 Kind of bubble
18 Commedia dell'__
19 Marsh plant
23 Medal metal
30 Demon __
32 Hairpiece, facetiously
34 Mythical father of Odysseus
36 Outdo
37 Brume
38 Rather or Castellaneta
40 Park of a kind
41 Strikebreaker
42 Faithful
43 Smallest pup
44 Bathe
46 Best __ and tucker
47 Frond
49 A pronoun
50 Praise
51 Scottish Gaelic
52 London gallery
54 Concealed
55 Water bird
56 Bury
59 By way of
60 Urge
62 Patriot Nathan __
65 Convert into alcohol
66 Link
67 Foes
69 Twining stem
71 Short stop
72 Goods
73 Put out money
75 Sent a telegram
76 Hayloft
77 Work in verse
78 Grassland
80 Drink
82 Droop
84 Spray or stun
85 Center (Prefix)
86 Pennysaver items
90 Put down
93 Celebrity
95 Analyze grammatically
96 Born and __
99 Old cavalryman
101 Peruse
103 Keyboard key
104 The rudiments
105 No longer sparkling
106 Whig opponent
108 Love god
110 Reactor part
111 Avoid
112 Pain
113 __ memoire
115 Toothpaste type
117 Period
119 Make untidy
120 A fossil fuel
122 Winter mo.
124 Not very many
125 Mixologist
126 To what place
129 Flying insect
130 Dernier __
132 Libertine
134 In the company of
135 Decimal system creator
136 Catkin
137 Treaty
138 Unique thing
139 Bird found in marshes
140 Decorate
142 Grow together
143 Circle dance
145 Eskers
146 Extra thing
147 Ebb or neap
148 Eliminates, colloquially
150 Snake
152 Farm bird
154 English festival
156 WWII abbr.
